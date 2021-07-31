Nebraska Gold softball team wins PGF national championship behind walk-off hit, Bahl's 20 Ks

Jordyn Bahl had them swinging and missing for nine innings.
Ava Rongisch, on the other hand, didn't miss.
The Millard West senior-to-be lined an 0-2 pitch to right field to drive in the winning run in walk-off fashion, lifting the Nebraska Gold 18s softball team to a 2-1 victory against Lady Dukes (North Carolina) in the Premier Girls Fastpitch national championship game Saturday in Huntington Beach, California.
The best Nebraska has to offer in softball is now the best in the country.
The tournament draws the nation's top club softball teams, and the championship game was shown live on ESPNU.
A television audience got an opportunity to see why Bahl is the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class. The Papillion-La Vista graduate and national Gatorade player of the year struck out 20 against Lady Dukes, a 16s squad that defeated Gold 1-0 earlier in bracket play.
"I think it all started when we lost to the Dukes earlier in the week," Bahl said on the ESPNU broadcast after the win. "From that point on our backs were just against the wall and I think that's when our team is at our best. It was a long game but we had faith in all our teammates and we knew we were going to get it done. We just had to keep fighting."
On Saturday, Lady Dukes took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on a squeeze bunt. But that's all the North Carolina squad could muster against Bahl, the future Oklahoma Sooner.
Nebraska Gold, coached by Beth Singleton, was down to its final three outs when Hastings' Kaelan Schultz opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a deep double to left field. She later scored on a sacrifice fly to tie things at 1-1, forcing the game into extras.
Bahl, who helped guide Papio to three Class A state titles, struck out two in the eighth inning and three in the ninth.
That set the stage for Rongisch, who delivered the game-winning hit off of Keagan Rothrock, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle by Softball America. Rothrock committed to national power Florida when she was in the seventh grade.
Millard West’s Ava Rongisch with the walkoff hit and Nebraska Gold wins the PGF national championship 2-1 in 9 innings. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/GCCyWV2L6Q— Clark Grell (@LJSSportsGrell) July 31, 2021
"All through the whole game, I was thinking on top of the ball, on top of the ball," Rongisch said on the ESPNU broadcast, moments after being at the bottom of a celebratory dogpile. "My first couple at-bats I was kind of struggling with it, but these last two at-bats I was just choking up, really focusing on squaring it up and it just happened."
Players on the Nebraska Gold team include: Bahl; Rongisch; Schultz (South Dakota State); Omaha Skutt's Ruby Meylan (Washington); Norris' Alexis Wiggins (Creighton); Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont (South Dakota State), Mia Jarecki (South Dakota State) and Maggie Vasa (Iowa); Hastings' Sophie Cerveny (Omaha); Millard West's Bella Bacon (Iowa); Seward's Grace Hamling (South Dakota); Lincoln Southeast's Rylan Ewoldt (Boise State); Lincoln Southwest's Josie Solano (Pittsburg State); and Beatrice's Tavia Hausman.
The roster includes two out-of-state players in South Dakota native Lexie Brady (Mississippi) and Colorado's Ava Kuszak (Wisconsin).
This year's Nebraska Gold 18s team was arguably one of the greatest club softball rosters ever assembled in the state, and the team solidified its standing all summer long.
The players went to Boulder, Colorado, in early July and won the Independence Tournament, which is just as deep and competitive as the PGF national tournament. They also won a marquee Top Gun event.
Now they're national champions.
"Just in case people needed another reminder that Nebraska kids can play ball!!" Nebraska pitcher and Elkhorn South graduate Olivia Ferrell tweeted Saturday afternoon.
Bahl wasn't done either. About an hour after shutting down Lake Dukes, she played in the PGF national high school All-American game.
