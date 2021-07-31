Nebraska Gold softball team wins PGF national championship behind walk-off hit, Bahl's 20 Ks

Jordyn Bahl had them swinging and missing for nine innings.

Ava Rongisch, on the other hand, didn't miss.

The Millard West senior-to-be lined an 0-2 pitch to right field to drive in the winning run in walk-off fashion, lifting the Nebraska Gold 18s softball team to a 2-1 victory against Lady Dukes (North Carolina) in the Premier Girls Fastpitch national championship game Saturday in Huntington Beach, California.

The best Nebraska has to offer in softball is now the best in the country.

The tournament draws the nation's top club softball teams, and the championship game was shown live on ESPNU.

A television audience got an opportunity to see why Bahl is the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class. The Papillion-La Vista graduate and national Gatorade player of the year struck out 20 against Lady Dukes, a 16s squad that defeated Gold 1-0 earlier in bracket play.

"I think it all started when we lost to the Dukes earlier in the week," Bahl said on the ESPNU broadcast after the win. "From that point on our backs were just against the wall and I think that's when our team is at our best. It was a long game but we had faith in all our teammates and we knew we were going to get it done. We just had to keep fighting."