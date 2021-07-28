NCA all-stars: One more game of catch for GACC pitcher-catcher duo; softball send-off for Seward's Eber

Schinstock swung at the first pitch she saw with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. She sent the pitch to the gap in left-center and gave the Blue team a 5-2 lead.

"I knew I had to do something," said Schinstock, who will play at Midland.

Schinstock said she considers herself a social person, so she was looking forward to bonding with girls she didn't know very well. Getting a chance to share a "lifetime experience" with her pitcher made it sweeter.

"We won a state championship this year and I thought we would cut it there, but this is even better," Schinstock said.

Farewell to softball, for now

Rich Eber announced in the spring that he was stepping down as Seward's softball coach to take an administrative role at the high school.

His softball coaching career was extended to the summer. Wednesday's all-star game gave Eber, who coached the Blues, another chance to wave some baserunners around third base.