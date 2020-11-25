'My heart just froze:' After receiving offer from Nebraska, LSW's Smetter quickly commits to her dream school

The first contact from Nebraska, her "dream school," came two Tuesdays ago.
When an offer to play softball with the Huskers followed exactly one week later on a Zoom call, Ashley Smetter was on cloud nine.
"I didn't really know what was going to come out of it," Smetter said of the initial contact. "and then they offered me and my heart froze."
Smetter didn't need a lot of time to think about it. On Wednesday, the Lincoln Southwest junior infielder called Rhonda Revelle and told the longtime Husker coach of her intentions to play for Nebraska beginning in 2022.
The process of landing with the Huskers was quick. But Smetter has long had the Huskers on her mind and in her heart. Since she was 8, she has wanted to play for the hometown program.
"It's honestly such a relief just knowing that it's over," Smetter said of a recruiting process that had its challenges because of COVID-19 restrictions. "I'm going to my dream school. There's nowhere else I'd rather be committed."
Smetter's commitment comes on the heels of a big junior season. The Southwest leadoff hitter batted .517 with 77 hits, 58 runs scored and 24 extra-base hits, including 19 doubles in 44 games. She earned Super-State first-team honors after helping Southwest to a third-place finish at the Class A state tournament.
I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to further my academic and softball career! I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and everyone who has helped me. GO BIG RED❤️ @IowaPremierFP @ExtraInningSB @HuskerSoftball @LSW_Softball pic.twitter.com/NWJeDuqcYU— ashley smetter (@AshleySmetter) November 25, 2020
Smetter was inserted into the Southwest starting lineup as a sophomore and made an immediate impact, hitting .482.
Smetter's speed — she stole 26 bases last season — also appealed to the Huskers. It was a component of her game that Smetter focused on in high school, which included going out for track.
It was another speedster, Kiki Stokes, that Smetter looked up to in hoping to reach her ultimate destination.
"She was a small player and I knew if I could be fast, they will take smaller girls," Smetter said of the former Husker All-American leadoff hitter and outfielder. "I just have to work hard and prove that I am good enough."
Smetter also took unofficial visits to South Dakota State and Nebraska-Kearney.
She credits Mark Watt, her coach at Lincoln Southwest, and Greg Dickel, her club coach with Iowa Premier, for putting her in position to play at Nebraska.
Smetter committed on Wednesday afternoon and said her family was planning to celebrate with cake, decorated in red and white, Wednesday night — a pretty sweet way to begin the Thanksgiving holiday.
"My mouth dropped," Smetter said of receiving the Husker offer. "I was just smiling, just because it's something that I've been dreaming of for the longest time.
"It's unreal. Reality hasn't set in yet."
Smetter is the first known instate recruit to commit to the Huskers since her former Southwest teammate Abbie Squier, who is in her first season in the NU program.
