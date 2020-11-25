'My heart just froze:' After receiving offer from Nebraska, LSW's Smetter quickly commits to her dream school

The first contact from Nebraska, her "dream school," came two Tuesdays ago.

When an offer to play softball with the Huskers followed exactly one week later on a Zoom call, Ashley Smetter was on cloud nine.

"I didn't really know what was going to come out of it," Smetter said of the initial contact. "and then they offered me and my heart froze."

Smetter didn't need a lot of time to think about it. On Wednesday, the Lincoln Southwest junior infielder called Rhonda Revelle and told the longtime Husker coach of her intentions to play for Nebraska beginning in 2022.

The process of landing with the Huskers was quick. But Smetter has long had the Huskers on her mind and in her heart. Since she was 8, she has wanted to play for the hometown program.

"It's honestly such a relief just knowing that it's over," Smetter said of a recruiting process that had its challenges because of COVID-19 restrictions. "I'm going to my dream school. There's nowhere else I'd rather be committed."