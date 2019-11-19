For Mia Jarecki, her recent college commitment gave her the best of two worlds.
The Papillion-La Vista standout second baseman wanted to go to school out of state, but she didn't want to be too far from home, allowing her family chances to make it to her games.
South Dakota State fit the bill.
Jarecki, a junior, committed to the Jackrabbits' softball program on Saturday, becoming the second player from Papillion-La Vista to commit to the school in less than a week. Junior teammate Brooke Dumont announced earlier in the week, giving SDSU two of the state's top high school prospects in addition to Wayne's Tori Kniesche in the 2020 class.
"When I met the team, they worked so well together, they acted liked a family and the whole town of Brookings just felt like a home," Jarecki said of her recent visit. "It felt like a place that I wanted to be."
Jarecki, who was named a first-team Super-Stater for a second straight season, also considered offers from Minnesota and Omaha.
"I've always wanted to play in college, it was always a dream of mine," Jarecki said. "But it kind of became real freshman year. South Dakota State was the first school that was interested in me. That's kind of when it became real."
Jarecki said that motivated her to work harder, and the results have shown on the field.
She pieced together an outstanding junior season. Batting from the top of the lineup for the majority of the season, she hit .542 with nine homers, nine doubles and 56 runs scored. She is a standout infielder (zero errors last season at second base), but with her speed, she can also play in the outfield.
Jarecki said she is excited about the opportunity to play with Dumont another four years after high school.
"We've been together since 10U and it's crazy that we get to play college together," she said.
Papillion-La Vista, which went 36-0 and won the Class A state championship, continues a run of college commitments in recent months.
Junior pitcher and 2019 Super-State captain Jordyn Bahl, ranked as one of the top recruits in the nation, committed to Oklahoma in September. Juniors Jenna Hoelscher (Missouri Western State) and Kaylee Wagner (Washburn) followed with pledges, and now Dumont and Jarecki.