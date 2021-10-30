web-only "I thought both of them … sometimes I'm like, 'They're like a surgeon out there today." — Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp

Coach Keith Engelkamp has this rule at practice when his players take live batting practice.

"You hit ’em, you get ’em."

When Ruby Meylan and Hannah Camenzind, and Hannah's twin sister, Lauren, took their cuts at the Omaha Skutt field, softballs taking flight well over the outfield fence were the norm.

"Ruby hits them into the creek, which had to be 280 (feet)," Engelkamp said.

Let's just say that the trio's ball-retrieving skills got pretty good, too.

"You'd spend a lot of time in the bushes right behind the fence," Meylan said. "We definitely did not find all of them."

At practice or the state tournament in Hastings, the SkyHawks' top players never stopped swinging for the fences. And for Meylan and Hannah Camenzind, what they did went beyond any fence, or creek for that matter.

The duo recently put together two of the best two-way seasons — and careers — in state history while helping Omaha Skutt to a perfect 33-0 season and a second straight Class B state championship. They're the Journal Star's 2021 Super-State honorary captains.

It's rare for a team to have one once-in-a-generation hitter/pitcher. But two on the same team?

"It took a long time," Engelkamp said. "They just didn't all of the sudden start to play in high school. They played before that and they dedicated to themselves, also to travel (ball) all summer and played on really good teams, and when you expose yourself to that kind of competition, it's going to bring the best out of you."

It worked out great for Omaha Skutt.

Meylan was the state's top pitcher. The hard-throwing right-hander was 17-0 with a stingy 0.41 earned-run average as a senior. She overpowered hitters, striking out 180 over 86 innings.

But Skutt also had a 1B in the circle. Camenzind, throwing a few more rise balls and an improved change-up, was 16-0 with a 1.58 ERA as a senior. More of a spot/movement pitcher, she struck out 117 over 84 innings.

Meylan and Camenzind allowed only 35 combined earned runs over 33 games, and together, they gave opposing teams fits.

"Our pitching styles are very different," Meylan said. "We worked really well together. Depending on the hitter, the team, we could strategize from there."

The offensive numbers were just as impressive. Meylan hit .537 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs, and Camenzind, maybe the most complete hitter in the state, hit .659 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs.

And though Omaha Skutt is a Class B school, a lot of the numbers came against a schedule that had a lot of Class A teams at the front end.

The only thing that matched or exceeded their talents was their drive and determination. The goal was to not only win back-to-back state titles, but to do so in dominant fashion.

"I definitely thought about it, and the entire season it did not leave my mind once," said Meylan, whose dad, Wayne, and grandfather Wayne played football at Nebraska, her grandfather an All-American and Hall of Famer. "I was constantly thinking about finishing. When I was up to bat, when I was on the mound, my word that I said to myself to calm myself down was 'finish.' Just complete your career and finish on top. That was a goal."

Said Camenzind, "Just to go out the way that we did was even better, and I wouldn't change any of it."

Meylan and the Camenzind twins were known in the high school softball circles well before they even got to high school. They were elite recruits by the eighth grade, and had it not been for the NCAA changing recruiting rules, they likely would have been courted by big-time college programs as freshmen and sophomores. Instead, they had to wait until their junior years for coaches to contact them, and when Sept. 1, 2020, struck, a rush of calls and texts from DI programs followed.

They were ultra-talented by the time they arrived at the practice field for their first practice as freshmen. Immediate contributors. But there was still a lot to learn.

"Our freshman year, it was definitely a lot of pressure and (I) started only half the games," Meylan said. "We had to work ourselves up and we realized that we're coming into a program with a lot of talented upperclassmen, too, and we just had to come together and be a talented class and lead the team no matter what age we were."

As juniors, Meylan and Camenzind took turns in the circle and led Skutt to a state championship. The Camenzind twins gave their pledges to Arkansas in September 2020, and Meylan committed to perennial power Washington weeks later.

Their recruiting processes out of the way, they could fully focus on finishing their prep careers the right way. Camenzind and Meylan stamped their final seasons with eye-opening performances. Camenzind had 13 homers in her first 14 games, and Meylan struck out all 18 batters in a six-inning perfect game against Fremont.

"I thought both of them … sometimes I'm like, 'They're like a surgeon out there today,'" Engelkamp said of his two aces. "We could tell when they were on, and when they could just throw hard enough to beat a team when they really weren't on, and in the state tournament, and districts, they were on. They threw what they needed to throw and into the spots they needed to throw."

Much like their pitching, Meylan and Camenzind have different approaches to the game.

"Hannah is more stoic and thoughtful, and Ruby is energetic and powerful," Engelkamp said. "She's the one jumping around all the time, that's the way she plays her game. She uses that emotion to help, and Hannah is pretty calm. One looked like she had more energy, but Hannah was always there, she was always focused. She was always going to give you a great game."

They're also two of the nation's top recruits. Camenzind is ranked the No. 12 recruit in the 2022 class by Softball Extra Innings, and Meylan is No. 53. Lauren Camenzind is No. 18.

In her twin sister, Lauren, Camenzind had a sister and competitor she could turn to growing up. They made each other better. It was similar with Meylan.

"It's really cool just because you are not by yourself," Camenzind said. "As a pitcher, you're not always going to have your best stuff, so just knowing that there is someone else there to have your back will do just as good as you."

Meylan and Camenzind combined to strike out 788 batters over their high school careers. They combined for 395 hits, 102 homers (each had 51) and 347 RBIs.

Those are big numbers, but so was their influence on Omaha Skutt softball, which hasn't lost in 53 games dating to the 2020 season.

"Their goal was, when they came here, 'I want to go to college and I want to go to Division I, so I know what it takes to be there, I think, because I see those kids, and if I'm going to be like that I have to work every day,' and I think that's the legacy they leave," Engelkamp said.

