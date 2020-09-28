Millard West's Bella Bacon follows her instincts, pledges to Iowa softball

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you know, you know.

Bella Bacon didn't overcomplicate an already stressful recruiting process. Her heart and mind told her Iowa, so the Millard West standout made her pledge to the Hawkeyes' softball program earlier this month.

"You just kind of know," Bacon said of her decision to pick Iowa. "There were just so many things that were so good that you just kind of know."

Bacon, a junior, is the second Nebraskan to commit to Iowa in recent months. Papillion-La Vista shortstop Maggie Vasa will play at Iowa beginning next year.

For Bacon, her relationship with the Hawkeyes began building about a year ago. She then attended a winter camp in Iowa City and really liked what the Hawkeyes had to offer.

When the calendar turned to Sept. 1 — the first day NCAA Division I softball coaches could reach out to junior prospects — Iowa called Bacon and extended an offer.