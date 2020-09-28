Millard West's Bella Bacon follows her instincts, pledges to Iowa softball

When you know, you know.
Bella Bacon didn't overcomplicate an already stressful recruiting process. Her heart and mind told her Iowa, so the Millard West standout made her pledge to the Hawkeyes' softball program earlier this month.
"You just kind of know," Bacon said of her decision to pick Iowa. "There were just so many things that were so good that you just kind of know."
Bacon, a junior, is the second Nebraskan to commit to Iowa in recent months. Papillion-La Vista shortstop Maggie Vasa will play at Iowa beginning next year.
For Bacon, her relationship with the Hawkeyes began building about a year ago. She then attended a winter camp in Iowa City and really liked what the Hawkeyes had to offer.
When the calendar turned to Sept. 1 — the first day NCAA Division I softball coaches could reach out to junior prospects — Iowa called Bacon and extended an offer.
I’m so beyond excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and softball career at the University of Iowa! Extremely thankful for all my coaches, family, friends, and teammates who have made me the person/player I am today! GO HAWKS!🖤 pic.twitter.com/xHeXCznpfL— Bella Bacon (@bellabacon2022) September 18, 2020
"During the pandemic, you're just kind of thinking things through, the what-ifs, you never know," Bacon said. "It was kind of the best feeling (when Iowa offered) because there have been so many things that have been taken away and then to have that opportunity to continue to play out softball in college and follow my dreams, that was probably one of the best feelings.
"You can't describe it, honestly."
Bacon plays at first base for Millard West, but has played at the corner infield spots and outfield for her club team, Nebraska Gold.
Bacon is having a big impact for the Wildcats this year. She bats in the middle of the lineup, and had one of her best games of the season Saturday against Gretna, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs.
Bacon said the end goal was to play college ball at a Power Five school. Now she'll get the chance in 2022.
"It just felt really good and now I know I can, before college, I can just work my butt off and develop more and be the best player that I can," she said.
