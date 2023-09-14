Kooper Barnes isn't afraid to battle a 5-year-old in a dance competition. The Lincoln East senior is also not afraid to step into the circle in a top-10 matchup.

Class A No. 8 Millard West (12-5) took a 6-3 victory over the No. 3 Spartans (15-3) on Thursday at Doris Bair, but the game and the dance battle proved what makes Barnes tick.

“I just want to say that I won that dance battle,” Barnes said. “I really like to keep the fun in the game. A lot of people take the game way too serious. It's great to be serious about the sport that you love, but It's also important to have fun while you are out there doing it. If you're not having fun, it just gets too stressful and it becomes really mental.”

Barnes went seven innings for the Spartans, striking out five, but her biggest attribute is her contagious smile she brings to her Lincoln East teammates.

Primarily a first baseman for the 2022 state-qualifying team, Barnes has turned into the player Lincoln East head coach Lance Kingery has waited to see.

“She's having the kind of year we were hoping to have a year or two ago,” Kingery said. “She's kind of figured some things out. (Barnes) is pretty steady out there. We refer to her as the wild card this year; a whole lot of people haven't seen her yet and she is delivering big time.”

When Barnes isn't in the circle, you'll hear her leading the charge to rally her Spartans teammates. If you hear Lincoln East laughing, it's probably something she said.

And when it comes to motivation, Barnes is the ring leader to the Spartans circus.

“I like how they laugh at my jokes,” the South Alabama commit said. “They make me feel like I'm funny. I am the funniest person I know. If you give me a Monster (energy drink), I will put on a show.”

Even how Barnes got on South Alabama's radar was eye-catching for Jaguars head coach Becky Clark.

“South Alabama got wind of one of the emails I sent out,” Barnes said. “In the title line it said, '6-foot, lefty pitcher.' And that really caught Coach Clark's eye. Their pitching coach (Hannah Campbell) was also a pitcher at South Alabama and was a 6-foot lefty. She turned out to be an All-American. It's pretty cool that caught her eye and made her want to look at me.”

But as big of an arm Barnes has and as a vocal leader she has been for the Spartans, her short-term mantra will be big down the stretch.

Lincoln East led Millard West 3-1 before the Wildcats battled back with five consecutive runs, including home runs from Macie Wyman and Kaitlyn Fisher.

Freshman Lucy Barrett gave Lincoln East an early 2-1 lead with a two-run blast in the top of the first inning and added a run in the second off a Millard West error.

“You're not going to win every game, and with the short-term mentality, you have to move on,” Barnes said. “We have Grand Island (Friday), and (Kingery) said in the postgame, 'It matters how we respond.' I think that's 100% true. Move on from this, you can't change it, and you just have to come back.”