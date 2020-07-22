Millard South softball camp allows local teams 'to just have fun playing softball'

OMAHA — There were no runs posted on the scoreboards at Westchester Park on Wednesday, and the teams playing in the “Let’s See What We’ve Got” team camp didn’t seem too bothered by the scores of the games.
After all, this was a chance to simply have fun with teammates and not have to worry about wins, scores and records.
“This is low stress, we’re all relaxed in the dugout and that’s exactly what we want to do, to just have fun playing softball,” Lincoln Southwest head coach Mark Watt said.
Twenty-three teams from across Nebraska took part in the two-day team camp, hosted by Millard South. It was the largest camp in the state so far this summer. While the camp marked Watt’s first games since the state tournament in the fall, most of his players have been competing for club teams over the summer, often in locations such as Kansas or Oklahoma.
With the start date for fall practice less than three weeks away, the two-day team camp offered an important chance for teams to finally come together as one and build some chemistry.
Watt said Southwest would normally host a softball camp with more than 100 players in order to teach communication and fundamentals, but with a need to avoid large gatherings, only about 20 to 25 players traveled to Omaha.
Southwest may have missed out on time that could have been spent practicing together, but the team camp can help players get familiar with each other and start to come together as one.
“You have to feel comfortable with your situation and comfortable with your teammates in order to play your best, so this is a good start,” Watt said.
The two days of competition also proved important for first-year head coach Toni Closner, who took over for Kirk Svendsen at Lincoln Southeast. Closner said her players have been able to do some open-field work as a team, but the reps offered in a team camp like this will provide a jumping-off point for the fall season.
“It was not so much about the wins and losses but more about the girls getting together and being able to play and seeing some people in different spots,” Closner said. “It was just good to see the potential of what they could do.”
Indeed, the camaraderie of the softball community was on display in Westchester Park and players hollered at club teammates from dugouts, and excitedly waved to each other after games. Still, there were lessons to be learned and progress to be made as high school softball teams get ready for another season.
“They’re all spread out playing on their club teams, so it’s just an opportunity to come together and have some fun,” Watt said. “It’s a great tournament.”
Millard South softball team camp, 7.22
