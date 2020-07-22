Millard South softball camp allows local teams 'to just have fun playing softball'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — There were no runs posted on the scoreboards at Westchester Park on Wednesday, and the teams playing in the “Let’s See What We’ve Got” team camp didn’t seem too bothered by the scores of the games.

After all, this was a chance to simply have fun with teammates and not have to worry about wins, scores and records.

“This is low stress, we’re all relaxed in the dugout and that’s exactly what we want to do, to just have fun playing softball,” Lincoln Southwest head coach Mark Watt said.

Twenty-three teams from across Nebraska took part in the two-day team camp, hosted by Millard South. It was the largest camp in the state so far this summer. While the camp marked Watt’s first games since the state tournament in the fall, most of his players have been competing for club teams over the summer, often in locations such as Kansas or Oklahoma.

With the start date for fall practice less than three weeks away, the two-day team camp offered an important chance for teams to finally come together as one and build some chemistry.

Watt said Southwest would normally host a softball camp with more than 100 players in order to teach communication and fundamentals, but with a need to avoid large gatherings, only about 20 to 25 players traveled to Omaha.