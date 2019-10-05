The Gerdes family is going to keep loading up on Summit League gear.
Abby Gerdes became the latest in the family to commit to a school in the conference. The Millard South junior outfielder recently announced her decision to play college softball at South Dakota.
"Their facilities and the campus were really cool, and I liked them a lot," Gerdes said. "It's also close to home."
The Gerdes family is making the Summit League their home, too.
Gerdes' oldest sister Paige is a senior softball player at South Dakota State, and her older brother Tyson, a senior at Millard South, recently committed to play baseball at Omaha.
"I kind of completed our Summit League family," Gerdes said.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerdes is hitting .329 with 20 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits this season for the Patriots, who are ranked No. 5 in Class A.
Can’t wait to be a coyote 🐾🥎 Thank you for the opportunity and thank you to my family and my coaches for helping me along the way!! @SDCoyotesSB pic.twitter.com/yF5h3snTdH— @88¥ (@GerdesAbby) September 29, 2019
She took an unofficial visit to South Dakota in September and thought now was the time to make a decision.
"I was going to wait until at least after my high school season, but once I went up there and saw everything and got a feel for it all, it was kind of like, 'I'm going to go here,'" Gerdes said.
"(South Dakota coach Robert Wagner) always talked about developing something new, something bigger, and I really liked that."