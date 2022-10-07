Malcolm downs GACC to book sixth trip in seven seasons to state softball tournament

MALCOLM — Five Malcolm seniors will make their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance after dispatching Guardian Angels Central Catholic 10-5, 19-8 Friday in the C-5 district championship.

It is the Clippers' sixth trip to state in the last seven years.

“We have student-managers that are looking up to us, we've got kids that aren't even playing right now that are looking up to us,” Malcolm senior Alyssa Fortik said. “It's so fun to be with the whole team, bus rides, and now we get to go to a hotel together. It's absolutely unreal, and we knew this was the goal at the end of the season. Going to state. Your season doesn't matter, anything can happen, and we're ready.”

Fortik scored four runs and went 2-for-2 in the deciding finale, and was as solid on the defensive side, recording five of the final six outs in the Game 2 victory.

But it was the arm of Malcolm freshman Shaylee Heidtbrink that kept the Angels in check. She had only pitched seven regular-season innings before Friday's relief effort when she allowed just one run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

“I'm not sure (Heidtbrink) really knows what happened yet,” Malcolm co-head coach Travis Meyer said. “I really don't think she gets the whole situation. She did a great job. Early in the year her problem was throwing a lot of strikes, and we've been talking her through that. She had that inning where she walked the first two, and then she kind of settled down. All year long our defense has played great, and I think after that she just trusted the defense.”

The Malcolm seniors know what the state tournament experience is like, and after replacing multiple positions from last year's state qualifier, new faces will get that firsthand experience.

“What we preach at the beginning of the year is that it's a program thing, not a kid thing,” Meyer said. “As you get towards the end of the year, we talk about, 'These seniors, if we can get them there, this will be four years going to state.' But the big thing is we talk about the program. We try to create an atmosphere that the young kids get to see what this is all about and then they have to uphold that the next year. Then we have to hold them accountable. For our program, I think it says a lot to the family's, the kids, the school and all the yard work that they put in.”