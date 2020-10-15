 Skip to main content
Live updates: It's time to crown three softball champions in Hastings. Follow along with us
Live updates: It's time to crown three softball champions in Hastings. Follow along with us

  • Updated
State softball, 10.14

GICC's Kiernan Paulk (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning of a Class B state softball first-round game Wednesday at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Championship Friday in Hastings. Brackets are shrinking at the state softball tournament, and it's time to crown three champions at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.

Again, we have boots on the ground. Follow along throughout the day for updates.

Tournament essentials

All-class bracket scores and schedule

Spectator information 

Class A bracket breakdown

Class B bracket breakdown

Class B bracket breakdown

From the diamond (Day 2) 

Class A: Bats carry East and Southeast into next round in Hastings; Ewoldt hits No. 63

Class B: GICC eliminates Crete, Elkhorn knocks out Seward

Class C: Fairbury uses big inning to eliminate Hastings St. Cecilia

From the diamond (Day 1)

Class A: Pieper helps Lincoln Southwest rally in opening round

Class B: Norris hits four homers in opening-round victory; Northwest edges Seward

Class C: Malcolm, Central City open with big wins

State softball scene: Auburn's Allen sets state record, crowds take to the outfields

Pregame reads

Pitchers can rake, too: This year's state field is loaded with players who can deliver in the circle and at the plate

Southwest leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter quick in finding ways to improve her game

With strength in numbers, Norris' senior class paving the way for record-setting season

Southeast's Ewoldt grew up wanting to hit the long ball, and a record-setting career has followed

Five straight district titles later, Auburn's small-town softball program has a big-time feel to it

Follow live coverage 

Photos from Hastings

