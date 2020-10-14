Live updates: City, area teams take on opening day of state softball tournament in Hastings

What's up, Hastings?
A trio of Lincoln teams and several area programs are gearing up for the state softball tournament, which will throw the first pitch at 9 a.m. at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.
We have boots on the ground. Follow along throughout the day for updates.
Tournament essentials
Pregame reads
Pitchers can rake, too: This year's state field is loaded with players who can deliver in the circle and at the plate
Follow live coverage
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!