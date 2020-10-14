 Skip to main content
Live updates: City, area teams take on opening day of state softball tournament in Hastings
Live updates: City, area teams take on opening day of state softball tournament in Hastings

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1

A Lincoln East player warms up as the sun sets during the first game of a doubleheader against Lincoln Southwest on Oct. 1, 2019, at Doris Bair Complex.

 Journal Star file photo

What's up, Hastings? 

A trio of Lincoln teams and several area programs are gearing up for the state softball tournament, which will throw the first pitch at 9 a.m. at Bill Smith Complex in Hastings. 

We have boots on the ground. Follow along throughout the day for updates.

Tournament essentials

All-class bracket scores and schedule

Spectator information 

Class A bracket breakdown

Class B bracket breakdown

Pregame reads

Pitchers can rake, too: This year's state field is loaded with players who can deliver in the circle and at the plate

Southwest leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter quick in finding ways to improve her game

With strength in numbers, Norris' senior class paving the way for record-setting season

Southeast's Ewoldt grew up wanting to hit the long ball, and a record-setting career has followed

Five straight district titles later, Auburn's small-town softball program has a big-time feel to it

Follow live coverage 

