Live updates: City, area teams gear up for pivotal second day of the state softball tournament
Live updates: City, area teams gear up for pivotal second day of the state softball tournament

  • Updated
State softball, 10.14

Bellevue East teammates celebrate a home run by Sami Reding (8) in the first inning of a Class A first-round game against Lincoln Southwest at the state tournament Wednesday at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

It's going to be a cold one, but the action figures to be hot at the state softball tournament in Hastings. Now that we got that brutal pun out of the way, gear up for a decisive day in the tournament, where teams are moving — in one direction or the other. 

Again, we have boots on the ground. Follow along throughout the day for updates.

From the diamond

Class A: Pieper helps Lincoln Southwest rally in opening round

Class B: Norris hits four homers in opening-round victory; Northwest edges Seward

Class C: Malcolm, Central City open with big wins

State softball scene: Auburn's Allen sets state record, crowds take to the outfields

Tournament essentials

All-class bracket scores and schedule

Spectator information 

Class A bracket breakdown

Class B bracket breakdown

Pregame reads

Pitchers can rake, too: This year's state field is loaded with players who can deliver in the circle and at the plate

Southwest leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter quick in finding ways to improve her game

With strength in numbers, Norris' senior class paving the way for record-setting season

Southeast's Ewoldt grew up wanting to hit the long ball, and a record-setting career has followed

Five straight district titles later, Auburn's small-town softball program has a big-time feel to it

Follow live coverage 

Photos from Hastings

