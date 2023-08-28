Alexis Bradley and Kennadi Williams both had the itch to get back on the softball diamond — and Lincoln Southwest missed them, too.

Bradley, a senior, missed part of last season with a back injury while Williams missed the entire season with a leg injury.

Both were pivotal in the Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks' (3-0) victory over No. 3 Millard West (3-2) Monday at Doris Bair Complex — along with a two-run, walk-off blast provided by Emma Dostal.

Lincoln Southwest, like many Class A teams in the surrounding area, had its second week of the season postponed by a heatwave and the cancellation of the LPS Classic after a rain shower.

“It was a long time being out with the injury,” Williams said. “Finally getting to play in Norfolk (to begin the season) just meant a lot. I was kind of emotional just to be on the field and in cleats again. Finally getting to play a big game today was just so fun. I had so much adrenaline going and rounding the bases as fast as I could just to get back with my team.”

Williams put Southwest ahead 1-0 with a home run in the first inning, while Bradley kept the Silver Hawks in the game with 11 strikeouts.

“After being out last year, especially with a spine injury, it was a lot of rehab to get back to where I am today,” Bradley said. “This being back and our first home game, I knew I just had to stay in it and trust my team.”

Trailing Millard West 3-2 to begin the bottom of the seventh, Bradley turned to South Dakota State commit and catcher Delaney Madson. Bradley offered Madson her favorite Starbucks order, but that now goes to Dostal, who launched a two-run shot to center and gave the Silver Hawks the victory.

“(Dostal) has to send me her order now and I have to get it for her,” Bradley said.

Makenna Murphy also homered for the Silver Hawks in the sixth.

“After having a week off we tried really hard Friday to simulate game situations,” Southwest head coach Mitch Ohnoutka said. “I thought the main thing (Monday) was they adjusted at the end of the game. … It was just the fact we talked about a couple of adjustments at home play and Emma's was the perfect example. The other thing about this team is Makenna Murphy came off the bench and hit a home run. We have kids on the bench, we have 12 seniors, and they can all play.”

Lincoln North Star 3-6, Lincoln East 0-7: In another top-10 matchup in Class A, No. 10 Lincoln North Star opened with a 3-0 gem over the No. 2 Spartans behind the arm and bat of junior Hailey Boltz. A two-year volleyball player, Boltz homered and allowed one hit to the Spartans while striking out eight. The Spartans lost junior Berkley Hatten in the second game after suffering an injury in the field, but Lincoln East rallied from a 5-1 deficit in Game 2. Freshman Lucy Barrett added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Spartans.

Lincoln Northeast 14, Kearney 13, 8 inn.: The Rockets trailed Kearney 11-1 after 3½ innings before a six-run fourth got Lincoln Northeast back in the game. Dezi Swenson sent the Rockets to victory with a walk-off RBI double and Chloe Bader drove in five RBIs on four hits. Ava Martinez added three hits and two RBIs for Northeast, while senior Michaela Graham homered for the Rockets. Freshman Jayden Dryer pitched 7 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win and added two hits with the bat.

