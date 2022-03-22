Lincoln Southwest hires Ohnoutka as its next softball coach

One of the top softball programs in the state has a new coach.

Lincoln Southwest announced the promotion of Mitch Ohnoutka to head coach Tuesday. Ohnoutka replaces Mark Watt, who is retiring after 20 seasons at the helm.

Ohnoutka was Watt's assistant coach last fall, serving as pitching coach for a Silver Hawk team that won a Class A state championship.

Ohnoutka brings an extensive background to the game. He was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame in 2010. He played fast-pitch in Lincoln for more than 30 years, competing in 23 regional tournaments and six national tournaments.

"We are excited to have Mitch take over the reins at Southwest," LSW activities director Mark Armstrong said in a statement. "The connections he has developed with our players over this past year will serve well as we move forward."

