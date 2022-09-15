Lincoln Southeast still looking to put together complete game during slump

The Lincoln Southeast softball team is still looking for that big hit that can change the tide of the game and its season.

The Knights (3-17) went 3-4 in their first seven games, including wins over No. 7 Norfolk and Class B No. 5 Hastings.

Then former head coach Toni Closner took the head softball coaching position at Peru State in late August and the Knights have gone winless since.

Eric Neumayer, an assistant under Closner, moved to head coaching duties and has the Knights on the right path. They just need that big hit.

“We are a tough team and are just going to stay at it,” Neumayer said. “Keep working hard and see what happens.”

Lincoln Southeast has shown its fight with five of its 13 consecutive losses coming by three runs or less.

The Knights fell Thursday to Class A top-10 contender Fremont 14-1 at Doris Bair Complex in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but Lincoln Southeast had it as a 3-1 game in the fourth inning before things went awry.

“First four inning were good innings for us,” Neumayer said. “We just have to come out and play the game like we can play the game.”

Southeast trailed Fremont 5-1 after five innings and squandered opportunities to cut into the deficit, but the Tigers scored nine runs in the top of the sixth.

Freshman Sydney Kjeldgaard led Southeast with an RBI single and a defensive gem in center field that kept the Tigers off the scoreboard early.

Kalli Mckeon and Gabbi Gunter also picked up hits for the Knights, with Mckeon striking out four, including the first two batters she faced Tuesday.

Neumayer noted that he's kept everything as normal as possible from the way they practice to the way they prepare since Closner's departure.

But with the season winding down, Neumayer still wants to see the Knights continue that fight.

“I want to see us come together as a team and to work hard every single game and try our best every single game,” Neumayer said.

Fremont won the second game, 9-0. Jenna McClain went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Tigers.

Kjeldgaard added a double for Lincoln Southeast as the Knights recorded just two hits off Fremont's Makenna McGee.