Lincoln Southeast softball coach leaving for Peru State job

The Lincoln Southeast softball program named a new varsity head coach Wednesday, less than two weeks into the fall season.

Eric Neumayer will serve in an interim head coaching role, Knights athletics and activities director Kara Graham announced in a news release. Neumayer takes over for Toni Closner, who assumed the role in 2020.

Closner is leaving Lincoln Public Schools to be the head softball coach at Peru State, where she played from 2011-2015. Closner was previously an assistant coach at Lincoln North Star. She was named Southeast's coach of the year for the 2020-21 season.

"I definitely did not want to leave. I was more than willing to be able to do both but with Peru on their end it wasn't going to work," Closner said. "It was definitely a tough decision and I was very sad to leave the girls yesterday."

Neumayer has been an assistant on Closner's staff for the past two seasons.

“Eric cares about Southeast Athletics and the student-athletes in the softball program. I believe he wants to see LSE softball succeed, and he is more than qualified to teach the game, as well as the life skills we want to instill in our athletes,” Graham said.

Neumayer says his familiarity with the players will be a benefit.

"I am honored to be chosen for this opportunity. Luckily, I have been with the program as an assistant coach the last two seasons, so it has allowed me to get to know the players," Neumayer said. "I know what their strengths and weaknesses are and we will continue to build on the foundation that has already been established."

The Knights are 3-5 this season. The team's first game under Neumayer will be Thursday in Grand Island.

“The LSE softball program is in good hands with Coach Neumayer,” Graham said.

While she's sad to leave Southeast, Closner is "super excited" to coach a team she was once played for in college.

"I feel like I really enjoyed the experience there and I'm excited for the opportunity to lead a school that I have a lot of pride and love for," she said.