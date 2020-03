Toni Closner has been named the head softball coach at Lincoln Southeast, the school announced Tuesday.

Closner, who was an assistant coach at Lincoln North Star, takes over for Kirk Svendsen, who resigned after two seasons to spend more time with his family.

Closner currently is a club coach for Nebraska Gold, and she also coached with Nebraska Nemesis. She was a standout softball player at Papillion-La Vista and played college ball at Peru State.