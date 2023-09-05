Lincoln Pius X softball was not going to take no for an answer — not this time.

Head coach Tim Isaacs told them no the first time in 2022, but with six seniors having three head coaches in three of their four seasons, Isaacs seemed like the right person for the job.

After former head coach Jamie Reed announced she was taking the interim head coaching job at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, the seniors didn't take long to ask Isaacs a second time.

“The day (Reed) told the team she was moving on, 10 minutes after that meeting was over I had five of the six seniors in my office asking if I'd take the job,” Isaacs said. “And that's hard to say no to. We talk softball all the time.

“It's just a great group of kids. I love these kids, and they are the reason I'm doing this. I knew they had a chance for them to have a special season and I didn't want that to go by the wayside.”

Isaacs is a school counselor at Pius X after spending nine years as the head softball coach at Syracuse from 2005 to 2013, amassing a 128-121 record before taking over for the Bolts.

No. 9 Pius X is off to a 10-3 start this season after adding wins over Columbus (3-0) and Lincoln Northeast (6-1) on Tuesday at Doris Bair.

“I never imagined having three different (head) coaches,” senior Sara Iburg said. “It's really nice having Mr. Isaacs, because he knows what we like and things we are good at.”

Senior Skylar Mailander agreed.

“We really wanted him back,” Mailander said. “I think we got him to come back for us. I had him as a junior varsity coach my freshman year. He just knows me personally and I think a coach that knows me personally outside of the softball world has helped me like him more as a coach and helped my game.”

After starting the season 1-1 with a season-opening split with Kearney, Pius X has rattled off eight wins over its last 10 games.

Junior Jerzey Wiechman rules the circle and is backed by a stout defense and a see-ball, hit-ball offense.

“We knew we were going to be pretty solid defensively,” Isaacs said. “I coached most of these girls in JV their freshman-sophomore years. A lot of familiarity with what my expectations are. The biggest difference is I think we can score four or five runs at any point of the game. … We are still confident we can always come back and win regardless of what the score is.”

Isaacs has his expectations on the field, while Iburg and Mailander have expectations of their own after a district runner-up finish as juniors.

“Since we lost in the district championship, it just wants me to work a lot harder this year,” Iburg said. “It felt like we all wanted it at the end of the season and not throughout the season. It just made me realize hard work needs to go all the way through the season and not just at the end.”

For both Mailander and Iburg, it's as simple as the ultimate prize.

“Host districts, win state,” Mailander added.

Lincoln Southwest 14-6, Lincoln North Star 1-3: No. 6 Lincoln Southwest scored nine runs in the top of the fourth inning and used 14 hits to take a dominant victory over Lincoln North Star in the first game of the doubleheader. Kennadi Williams, Brenly Noerrlinger, Emma Dostel, Mary Beth Hart and Chole Jewitt each had two hits for the Silver Hawks. Peyton Ruhl homered for the Navigators. In the second game, North Star led the Silver Hawks 2-0 through two innings, but two RBIs from Delaney Madson and a Mabry Spohn home run were enough to rally Southwest in the late innings. Hailey Boltz had two hits and struck out seven for North Star, while Makenna Watkins doubled in an run.