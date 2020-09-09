Lincoln East's young pitchers find their groove after trial-by-fire intro to varsity softball

Most freshmen in Class A prepare for their first softball season with the junior varsity squad.
They come up to the plate or enter the circle competing against girls around their age, developing their skill set for a hopeful run at varsity the following year.
But Lincoln East, after losing 11 seniors the year before, needed immediate pitching help, and a young Campbell Petrick found herself on varsity in 2018.
"I was 13 and facing batters that were 18," she says. "Just the way I had to attack batters was so much different and just trying to develop different ways that I can get ahead and get outs."
Naturally, Petrick learned a lot that season and had some hiccups.
But two seasons later, Petrick is pitching with a lot more confidence and with a lot more zip on her pitches. And she's not the only Spartan hurler to take the trial-by-fire approach.
East is getting key contributions from sophomores Jordan Bussey and Abby Pinkelman. Both played varsity as freshmen, too.
Offense has been a staple at East for multiple seasons. Now led by Petrick, Bussey and Pinkelman, the pitching staff is making a big impact, as well. East is 13-5, ranked No. 9 and is coming off its biggest win of the season (13-1 at No. 6 Millard West on Monday).
"They bring different styles, approaches (and are) taught differently," East coach Lance Kingery said of his five-person pitching staff, which also includes freshmen Kooper Barnes and Rhiannon Martin. "They complement each other really well. Every one of them is a little different than the other."
East's pitching depth proved beneficial at the recent LPS Classic. Playing back-to-back games, the Spartans used all five pitchers and finished 3-0.
"We're very fortunate right now," Kingery said. "We have a lot of (pitching) options, and right now it's trying to find ways to splice it all together where we can complement everybody. I haven't mastered that yet, but there's where my goal lies, trying to figure out a way to get all of them working as one cohesive angle."
Now a junior, Campbell is the Spartan pitching veteran. She likes to turn to her rise ball and two-seamer. Because of COVID-19, Petrick said she was able to focus more on her pitching mechanics because there were not as many club games to play. Now she's seeing more speed and movement with her pitches.
"My freshman year I felt like I was trying to get outs and this year I'm trying to help my team as much as I can," said Petrick, who recently hit 200 career strikeouts. "After my freshman year I really just worked on things I can control, because after that year I realized I can't control everything."
Bussey also learned a lot during her freshman season in 2019. She called it a "real surprise" to be on varsity as a freshman.
"It definitely helped my confidence a little bit," said Bussey, who is aided by a strong rise ball and curveball. "Then when the season went along, I hit a rough patch and I really struggled with my mental game. Being able to recover from that made me a stronger pitcher."
While the pitchers have improved mechanically, Kingery said the biggest area of growth has been maturity.
"Maturity is something you can't coach," he said. "Some kids have it and some kids get it faster, some get it slower."
The Spartans are hoping they have the pieces in place to make a run to the state tournament. In addition to pitching and hitting, East also is playing solid defense, led by two seniors — Jaydan Shigley and Whitnee Curry — on the left side of the infield. Helping the young pitchers is an experienced catcher in Kyndal Colon. First baseman Morgan Adams also is a key leader and hitter.
"I think we're marching in the right direction," Kingery said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
