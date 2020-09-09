Lincoln East's young pitchers find their groove after trial-by-fire intro to varsity softball

"They bring different styles, approaches (and are) taught differently," East coach Lance Kingery said of his five-person pitching staff, which also includes freshmen Kooper Barnes and Rhiannon Martin. "They complement each other really well. Every one of them is a little different than the other."

East's pitching depth proved beneficial at the recent LPS Classic. Playing back-to-back games, the Spartans used all five pitchers and finished 3-0.

"We're very fortunate right now," Kingery said. "We have a lot of (pitching) options, and right now it's trying to find ways to splice it all together where we can complement everybody. I haven't mastered that yet, but there's where my goal lies, trying to figure out a way to get all of them working as one cohesive angle."

Now a junior, Campbell is the Spartan pitching veteran. She likes to turn to her rise ball and two-seamer. Because of COVID-19, Petrick said she was able to focus more on her pitching mechanics because there were not as many club games to play. Now she's seeing more speed and movement with her pitches.