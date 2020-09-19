Lincoln East's emergence in Class A continues with shutout of No. 2 Omaha Marian in Westside Invite final

Petrick and her defense took care of the rest. The junior pitcher kept Marian at bay, hitting her spots on the outside while keeping the Crusaders unbalanced with her change-up.

Petrick shut down an offense that scored a combined 24 runs in two games Friday, and she outdueled Marian sophomore Maddia Groff, one of the state's top pitchers.

"You know what you're going to get with her," Kingery said of Groff, who struck out 10 Spartans. "She's good, really good. But Campbell's pretty darn good, too.

"She threw really well against North Star (on Friday), came back on short rest and threw maybe one of her better games. She gives us a chance to be successful every time we go out."

Marian's best chance to get back in the game came late. The Crusaders had runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Adams, after nearly missing making a diving out on an infield blooper, recovered and threw the ball to first for the final out.