Lincoln East's emergence in Class A continues with shutout of No. 2 Omaha Marian in Westside Invite final

OMAHA — Lincoln East turned some heads with a 12-run win at Millard West on Labor Day.
But if that didn't capture everyone's attention, Saturday's result certainly will.
The Class A No. 5 Spartans put together a complete game offensively, defensively and in the circle in a 4-0, six-inning win against No. 2 Omaha Marian to capture the Omaha Westside Invitational championship at Westside Softball Fields.
Morgan Adams hit an early, but key two-run home run and Campbell Petrick limited the Crusaders to four hits while striking out five.
"I think the kids are starting to emerge right now," Lincoln East coach Lance Kingery said.
For the Spartans, Saturday was a chance to win a competitive tournament. It also was an opportunity to see where they measure up against one of the state's top teams in Marian (12-6), which had won nine of 11 games (the only two losses coming to No. 1 Papillion-La Vista).
"They beat us last year to go to state in the district championship, so we all really felt like we owed them one and we all came ready to play," Adams said. "We really wanted this game."
Adams gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead with a two-out, two-run shot to left field in the second inning. East added another run in the third on a ground out.
Petrick and her defense took care of the rest. The junior pitcher kept Marian at bay, hitting her spots on the outside while keeping the Crusaders unbalanced with her change-up.
Petrick shut down an offense that scored a combined 24 runs in two games Friday, and she outdueled Marian sophomore Maddia Groff, one of the state's top pitchers.
"You know what you're going to get with her," Kingery said of Groff, who struck out 10 Spartans. "She's good, really good. But Campbell's pretty darn good, too.
"She threw really well against North Star (on Friday), came back on short rest and threw maybe one of her better games. She gives us a chance to be successful every time we go out."
Marian's best chance to get back in the game came late. The Crusaders had runners on the corners with two outs in the sixth, but Adams, after nearly missing making a diving out on an infield blooper, recovered and threw the ball to first for the final out.
"We put the ball in play but just didn't have any good hard hits," Marian coach Chad Perkins said. "Credit to them, (Petrick) did a really good job keeping us off-balanced. They're a good hitting team and they've always been a well-coached, solid team. They made the plays when we put the ball in play and unfortunately we didn't. That's the difference right there."
Outside of Papillion-La Vista, Class A has been very unpredictable, with teams tripping each other up. Eight teams in the top 10 entered Friday with five losses or more.
East, meanwhile, has been very consistent. The Spartans (18-5) have won 12 of their past 13 games.
"We're coming together," Kingery said. "We still got a ways to go, we still got a lot of games to play. We'll see if we can roll this over, continue the momentum and play well."
Lincoln North Star (13-7) beat Elkhorn South 12-3 in the third-place game. Lyndsey Roth had three hits and drove in four and Kylie Shottenkirk had two doubles for the Navigators. Shottenkirk also earned the win.
Monarch Invitational: Jordyn Bahl struck out 13 and allowed only two hits as top-ranked Papillion-La Vista (23-0) scratched out a 4-0 win against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest in the championship game.
Homers from Bahl, Haley Wilwerding and Mia Jarecki gave the Monarchs the needed offense. Southwest pitchers Bailey Selvage and Sam Bank combined to limit the Monarchs to five hits.
The Silver Hawks (18-4) opened the day with a 9-1 win against Papillion-La Vista South (11-12). The Silver Hawks hit five doubles and Emma Hain homered.
No. 10 Lincoln Southeast made a furious rally to beat No. 4 Gretna 7-6 on a walk-off hit from junior Alivya Bollen. Southeast trailed 6-0 entering the fourth inning and scored seven runs in the bottom half in a time-limit contest.
The Knights (17-10) dropped their second game, 10-4 to No. 7 Bellevue East. Aubrey Bruning hit a three-run homer against the Chieftains.
Hastings Invitational: No. 2 Hastings exploded for eight runs in the third inning en route to an 8-3 win against top-ranked Omaha Skutt in the championship game.
The Tigers (18-1) had seven hits in the big third inning in handing Skutt (14-3) its first Class B loss of the season. Hastings reached the final with an 8-7 walk-off win against No. 3 Norris.
The Titans (14-4) rebounded with a 17-5 win against No. 5 Seward (12-5) in the third-place game. Norris' Izzy Havel hit a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs in the Titan win.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
