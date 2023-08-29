East claws out comeback win in intracity clash

The Lincoln East volleyball team won an intense fourth set, and then rolled in the fifth to beat Lincoln Southeast 3-2.

Southeast led 2-1 after winning the first set 25-20 and the third 25-20.

The Spartans clawed out a 28-26 win in the fourth to extend the match, and then used that momentum to roll to a 15-4 win.

Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 0: Macy Roth led the Gators with 10 kills and nine digs, while Alex Kroll added three ace serves in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-7 sweep.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Northeast 4: Madison Adams had three hits (two doubles and a home run) to lead the No. 2 Spartans past Lincoln Northeast.

Lincoln Pius X 6-9, Lincoln Southeast 3-0: Sydney Mennenga had two hits and three RBIs combined and also threw a complete-game shutout in the nightcap.

GIRLS GOLF

Waverly Invite: Lincoln Lutheran finished fourth as a team at the Waverly Invite with 434 strokes. Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove won individual honors with a 71. Bailey Schmidt shot a 90 for Lincoln Lutheran to finish sixth.

BOYS TENNIS





North Star triangular: Lincoln Southeast finished their triangular 11 wins, sweeping both Lincoln Northwest and North Star.