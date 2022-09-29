Lincoln East sweeps Lincoln Southwest in rematch of 2021 title game

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest lived up to the anticipation Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

The No. 4 Spartans combined for six home runs in a 5-4, 10-1 doubleheader sweep over Lincoln Southwest ahead of Saturday's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Columbus.

It was the first time East and Southwest have met since the 2021 Class A state championship. Southwest defeated Lincoln East 16-7 in last year's title game.

Mary Beth Hart caused drama in the top of the seventh inning in Game 1 with a two-out, three-run blast for Southwest to tie the game 4-4, before Lincoln East found a heroic swing from Rhiannon Martin on the Spartans' first at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk-off the Silver Hawks.

“Our schedule is kind of back loaded where we play a lot of really good teams kind of in the back end,” East head coach Lance Kingery said. “We knew (Southwest) was going to bring their best game. They threw well, our pitcher threw well; They were going to hit, we were going to hit.

“The thing we have been challenging the kids with is finishing games. Against Gretna we had a lead late in the game. Against Elkhorn South we had a lead going into the last inning. We just haven't, against a real quality opponent, hadn't finished a game. That was finished in poetic fashion.”

Martin combined for three hits, three RBIs and two home runs, including a double and blast in East's 10-1 victory in game two.

East combined for six home runs Thursday with three coming in the bottom of the first inning of the second game, but it was the Spartans bench and bottom of the lineup that helped East to a game-one victory.

Lucy Barrett drove in two runs in a home-run effort in a pinch hit role and Gabby Pace, batting in the eighth spot added an RBI before Martin's long ball.

“People like to talk about our home runs, but we are a team,” Kingery said. “All the way through. Lucy has had two pinch-hit home runs now this year and that's hard. To be playing against a good team and to step in in that kind of pressure situation, with two strikes, and deliver a shot. Gabby has been playing lights out here at the end. And Cam (Camryn Stithem) goes unnoticed because she is so good defensively. Our DP (designated player) Addison (Bliemeister) gives us a chance with every swing.

“Our kids have bought in that everyone has to contribute and no one is going to win this by themselves. A lot of people like to pay attention to home runs, but I think we are a lot more than that.”

Though the Silver Hawks lost Thursday, it was a good test for Lincoln Southwest ahead of the HAC Tournament. East enters the tournament as the top seed, while Southwest is seeded third. Both teams receive a first-round bye.

“From here on out, the HAC Tournament and districts, it doesn't matter who you are playing,” Southwest coach Mitch Ohnoutka said. “It's going to be intense and each game is going to be very-very-very important to keep a level head.”