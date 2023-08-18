The Lincoln East softball team won both of its games Friday at the Bellevue East Invitational in Papillion.

The Class A No. 3 Spartans defeated No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South 3-1 and added a 4-0 victory over Bellevue East.

In the first game, East's Kooper Barnes had two hits, including an RBI double. Sydney Walz and Lucy Barrett both added run-scoring doubles, too. Delaney Bell pitched all five innings, allowing three hits while fanning five.

Barnes pitched the second game, allowing just one hit and striking out 11. Berkley Hatten, Barnes, Addison Bliemeister, Barrett, and Nevaeh Coleman each had a hit for the Spartans.

Lincoln North Star went 0-2 in Pool D after falling to Class A No. 4 Millard North and a 9-4 to Class B No. 1 Blair.

Haylee Van Pelt and Makenna Watkins both doubled for the Gators against Millard North. Hailey Boltz, who joined North Star softball after two years on the volleyball court, added an RBI and three strikeouts in the circle.

Boltz, Van Pelt, Watkins and Piper Ruhl added RBIs against the Bears.

Lincoln East will face Class A No. 2 Papillion-La Vista at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the Navigators play at 8 a.m. against a to-be-determined opponent.

Omaha Bryan Invitational: Elkhorn North scored seven runs in the first inning of a 13-0 victory over Lincoln High. Alexis Lovette picked up both hits for the Links.

