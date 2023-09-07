If it seems like Lucy Barrett is in two places at once, it's because she is.

The Class A No. 4-ranked Lincoln East softball team has two players — one senior, one freshman — with the same name. And both are making an impact for the Spartans.

“It's crazy, because every time Lucy will get a good hit or I'll get a good hit, everyone is telling both of us that we did so good. Even if it is just one and not the other,” the younger Barrett said.

It took just one inning in the season opener against Grand Island before the game was halted and the Spartans' lineup was questioned.

“It's amazing how many teams have asked umpires because they think there is a mistake on our lineup card,” Kingery said. “We started out by telling everybody (opposing coaches), now we stopped doing that because it was kind of fun for us just to see if anybody asks about it. We are just fortunate to have two really good kids.”

You can hardly separate them by position.

They both play outfield and have the same hair color. Even their jerseys are similar. The freshman Barrett wears No. 22, while the senior No. 32.

They even have the same middle name, Ann. The Spartans coaching staff and team refer to them as LB9 and LB12.

“Regardless, we are going to cheer for each other,” the senior Barrett said. “I feel like honestly it has brought us closer because we are really good friends now.”

And if they couldn't be any more similar, they both have black Labs as pets.

“We just accept each other,” the elder Barrett said. “It really doesn't feel like we are the same person, it's like we happen to have the same name, we are still different people.”

For Kingery, it hasn't been a problem. He just sees the players — and people — they are on and off the field.

“They both play the game hard, but they play the game different,” Kingery said. “Older Lucy is a little more finesse and younger Lucy is a brick house. She goes and goes hard. They play the game different, but they both play the game really well.

“We've got a lot of fun kids. LB9 brings a little something different to the table. She comes in as a freshman and has earned her way into the starting lineup. LB12 has gone from the outfield to the infield. She never says anything or argues. She just goes out and makes plays.”

