Lincoln East returns to state tourney with power-filled district run

Three wins, several home runs and one smashed windshield later, Lincoln East is state-bound, again.

The Spartans slugged eight home runs across two victories Thursday, including a 12-0 win against Columbus in the A-5 district final at Doris Bair Complex.

In total, the Spartans hit 15 home runs in their three district wins.

It is Lincoln East's third consecutive appearance at the state tournament, including a runner-up finish last season.

In Thursday's final, Rhiannon Martin gave East a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a home run before Berkley Hatten turned the game wide open with a three-run shot later in the inning that cleared out the front row of the parking lot.

“Someone just told me we've hit 215 home runs over the last three years, unofficially,” East head coach Lance Kingery said. “That's a lot of home runs. The nice thing about having that power up and down the order is you are just never out of it. I thought these guys today, regardless of the opponent, had a good mindset. I thought our approaches were getting better as the day went on.

"(Martin's) leadership certainly helps. She's had a great senior year. Not just a good senior year, a great senior year. When you have kids that will lead and kids that will follow, it makes the coach's job real easy. 100% of the credit goes to these guys. As coaches we just kind of stand to the side. Our jobs during the week, it's these guys that got it all done.”

Martin finished with three hits against Columbus and four total Thursday, including two home runs and three RBIs, but one of her biggest accomplishments was catching Delaney Bell's no-hitter against the Discoverers in a time of need.

In the span of nearly 24 hours last week, the Spartans lost four players to illness or injury, including ace pitcher Jordan Bussey.

Bussey did not pitch in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, nor districts, but Bell has answered the call.

“Delaney is a great pitcher,” Martin said. “She throws a lot of innings and a lot of pitches. We've really needed her these last couple days. She's stepped into that role and owned it.”

Bell finished with six strikeouts and allowed just one walk over four innings against Columbus and brought the bat to put the Spartans into the title game against Fremont.

The Spartan drove in three RBIs against the Tigers on a home run, a walk and a double, while recording three hits in the semifinal contest.

East joins Lincoln Southwest, winners of the A-6 district and defending state champs, at the state tournament. Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X also made district championships but lost.