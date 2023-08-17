Lincoln East made noise across the softball landscape last fall. Now, the Class A No. 3 Spartans are even more versatile.

East, known for its pregame dancing rituals, returns charisma in several key spots and has most of its RBI production back.

The Spartans opened the season with two run-rule wins by scores of 10-0 (four innings) and 11-2 (six innings) against Grand Island on Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

Neveah Coleman was listed as an outfielder last year for the Spartans as a freshman. Coleman caught all four innings for the Spartans' opener.

Kooper Barnes, who played primarily first base last season, moved to the circle as part of a capable four-pitcher rotation.

Delaney Bell, 11-1 in 2022, finished with nine strikeouts in the first game Thursday.

“Flexibility is a wonderful thing,” Lincoln East head coach Lance Kingery said. “I think last year we felt like we were locked into certain positions. This year with the growth of Neveah and the growth of the rest of the kids around, I think versatility or flexibility — however you want to refer to it — will make us better and better.

“And we actually have some speed. We haven't been what you would call a fast team for the last couple of years, but it is nice to know we have some kids that can scoot.”

The new-look Spartans still have power in the bat, too.

Berkley Hatten and Maddison Adams, who led the Spartans last year in home runs, each homered to begin the season. Adams homered in the first game, while Hatten's blast in the second helped trigger the run-rule.

Adams finished with three hits across two games, while Hatten added a double and home run in the second game.

“Whoever the opponent happens to be, you are never out of a game,” Kingery said. “They can change the direction of a game in a heartbeat. As long as we aren't looking to lift everything out, I think the home runs will come to us. It's just a matter of staying within ourselves, staying within our approach and try to square the ball up and hit it hard.”

“If you remember back when the (Boston) Red Sox won their first World Series after it felt like a million years and Terry Francona came out and said, 'This team has a lot of characters, but they also have a lot of character,'" Kingery added. "That's probably how I would describe this team. They are a whole bunch of characters, but they have huge hearts with a ton of character.”

