Legendary LSW coach Watt to join NU softball as volunteer coach

Turns out, Mark Watt isn't done with softball diamonds and dugouts.

The legendary coach, who retired in February after 20 seasons at Lincoln Southwest, will be a volunteer coach at Nebraska, the Huskers announced on Monday.

Watt led the Silver Hawks to four state championships (2008, 2009, 2018 and 2021) and is the all-time winningest softball coach in state history with 579 victories.

NU softball coach Rhonda Revelle said the team is "so excited" to welcome Watt into the program.

"Mark is a winner," Revelle said in a news release. "He is a person of high integrity, a fierce competitor that always does everything the right way.

When he announced his retirement in February — a few months after the Silver Hawks won the Class A title — Watt told the Journal Star said it was a difficult decision.

"It's not that I wanted to go out on top, but it's nice to be able to go out on top, and I want to leave a program that's in good shape, and it's in really good shape right now," he said.

Watt has developed a relationship with Nebraska coaches through camps and clinics.

"It is an honor and a thrill to join the Husker softball staff," Watt said in Monday's release. "Through the years, I have gotten to know the staff well, and I have enjoyed working with them at camps and clinics. The coaches have been a major influence on my career and helped me improve my knowledge of the game and ability to build unified teams."

