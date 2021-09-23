Led by Hidgon and Secora, Class A No. 1 Dragons continue to show their fire and toughness

GRETNA — The Gretna softball team honored seven seniors Thursday night before first pitch.

Among them was Kalee Higdon, a three-year starter at second base. She has left a big imprint on the Dragon program, her coach says.

Higdon left a pretty big imprint on Thursday’s showdown with another one of the state’s top teams — Hastings.

Hidgon hit a tone-setting two-run homer and later delivered a two-run double. Another senior, Morgan Secora, hit her spots all evening as Class A No. 1 Gretna rolled to a 9-0, five-inning win against the Class B No. 2 Tigers at Gretna High School.

“We knew coming in that it would be tough and we knew with our senior night that it would be super-emotional, but I’m glad we could stick to it and be tough,” Higdon said. “We talk about being tough and competing all the time, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Gretna has played big-name teams throughout the season, and Thursday was another opportunity to play another one.

Hastings gave Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt, considered the top team in the state regardless of class, all it could handle in a 1-0 loss Saturday. The Tigers got another shot at another one of the titans.