Led by Hidgon and Secora, Class A No. 1 Dragons continue to show their fire and toughness

GRETNA — The Gretna softball team honored seven seniors Thursday night before first pitch.
Among them was Kalee Higdon, a three-year starter at second base. She has left a big imprint on the Dragon program, her coach says.
Higdon left a pretty big imprint on Thursday’s showdown with another one of the state’s top teams — Hastings.
Hidgon hit a tone-setting two-run homer and later delivered a two-run double. Another senior, Morgan Secora, hit her spots all evening as Class A No. 1 Gretna rolled to a 9-0, five-inning win against the Class B No. 2 Tigers at Gretna High School.
“We knew coming in that it would be tough and we knew with our senior night that it would be super-emotional, but I’m glad we could stick to it and be tough,” Higdon said. “We talk about being tough and competing all the time, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Gretna has played big-name teams throughout the season, and Thursday was another opportunity to play another one.
Hastings gave Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt, considered the top team in the state regardless of class, all it could handle in a 1-0 loss Saturday. The Tigers got another shot at another one of the titans.
Gretna put the pressure on early. The Dragons were up 2-0 two batters in (Hidgon's home run) and up 4-0 in the second inning on Hidgon’s double to right-center field. Emma Schweigart’s three-run blast to center in the fourth helped put the game away.
Six Dragons had at least one hit.
“That team is as good as anybody in the state,” Gretna coach Bill Heard said of Hastings. “They’re ranked where they are for a reason. The score is not indicative of our two teams. If we play 10 times it’s probably going to be a dogfight nine of them.
“It’s just a really big night for us.”
It was a big night for Secora.
After allowing two infield hits in the first inning, the senior right-hander retired 14 of the final 15 batters. The only base runner in that stretch for Hastings reached on an error.
She hit her spots, a critical element against a lineup like Hastings'.
“Probably the biggest thing for Morgan is that she’s been battle-tested,” Heard said. “You go through this Metro thing, and it’s no joke. It’s not like she hasn’t been facing good lineups and she’s prepared for that.”
Gretna improved to 21-3 with the victory. Last year’s below-.500 record is in the past, but the Dragons still use it as motivation.
They’ve knocked off many rated teams in Class A and now a very good Hastings team that has state title hopes of its own.
But Gretna is finding ways to stay on its toes.
“We talk about not being comfortable,” Hidgon said. “We’re not the best team in the state. Skutt is, they beat us. We haven’t played Marian yet and they’re a very good team. We know that there’s great competition out there.”
Still, not a bad way to celebrate senior night.
Hastings coach Ashley Speak said the Tigers are trying to work through a very tough and busy stretch.
"I think mentally we're just struggling a little bit," she said. "You got to tip your hat to (Gretna). They're so disciplined. They do everything right on every play, they don't take a play off, and that's what we talked about tonight."
