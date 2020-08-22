Led by Bahl, offensive firepower has top-ranked Papio flexing muscles early in Class A

“Top to bottom, there’s not really a drop-off. Anyone can do it.”

Bahl retired all 18 Mustang batters she faced, striking out 11, including eight over the first three innings.

Papio (5-0), which has won 41 straight games dating to last year, has outscored its first five foes 51-0. Only Millard North has taken the Monarchs past the fifth inning.

Needless to say, Petersen is very pleased with how his team has come out of the gate.

“Sometimes you see that (mistakes) at the beginning of the season, and I’m sure we may have games where you get some sloppy play, but the biggest thing we’re trying to do is just make sure they stay focused in practice, when they warm up and things like that, so they don’t get complacent, because they've got to not listen to the people on the outside,” he said. “They’ve done a good job of that so far.”

Millard North (3-2), meanwhile, made quite an impression at the weekend tournament, finishing with a second-place plaque. The Mustangs got to the final with a 17-8 win against No. 5 Gretna.