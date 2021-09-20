Late flurry of runs lifts No. 8 Norris past Waverly in EMC battle

WAVERLY — The first time Waverly and Norris met this season — nine days ago in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament — the Titans jumped all over the Vikings in an 11-0 win.

The second meeting between the conference rivals had a different tune to it.

The final score — Norris 10-5 — indicates the Titans rolled, but that was hardly the case Monday at Waverly High School. Norris trailed by a run with six outs to work around. The Titans changed the game’s complexion with seven runs in the top of the sixth.

Sparked by the bottom of the lineup, Norris scratched a few runs across the plate and then punctuated the big inning on Jaycee Carlow’s three-run blast with two outs.

The victory comes a couple of days after Norris (12-9) finished 2-1 at the Hastings Invitational.

Waverly (11-9) was seeking a win over another rated team. The Vikings defeated No. 7 Elkhorn earlier in the season and were coming off a 6-5 win against No. 9 Blair.

They were on the verge another big win Monday before Norris’ offense came alive.