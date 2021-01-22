Lasting impression with North Dakota softball leads to quick decision for LSE's Neumayer

Beginning with those hitting sessions with her dad, Katelyn Neumayer has been working for this moment for a long time.

But when North Dakota extended a softball offer this week, the Lincoln Southeast junior needed little time in deciding where to play in college.

"As soon as I got off the call, as soon as (North Dakota coach Jordan Stevens) offered, it took me maybe about 30 minutes before I called back and said I was ready to be on the team," Neumayer said.

The Southeast outfielder, who also can play at first base, committed to North Dakota on Wednesday, about a month after she took an unofficial visit to the campus.

Grand Forks offered a slice of home.

"When I was up there I could tell it felt a lot like Lincoln, just the town and the community, and I loved the program," she said.

But more importantly was the connection made with Stevens and his coaching staff. Neumayer was drawn to the "amazing personalities" of the staff and its style of coaching.

Neumayer began talking to a North Dakota assistant in October or November and then got a chance to talk with Stevens weeks later.