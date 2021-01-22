Lasting impression with North Dakota softball leads to quick decision for LSE's Neumayer

Beginning with those hitting sessions with her dad, Katelyn Neumayer has been working for this moment for a long time.
But when North Dakota extended a softball offer this week, the Lincoln Southeast junior needed little time in deciding where to play in college.
"As soon as I got off the call, as soon as (North Dakota coach Jordan Stevens) offered, it took me maybe about 30 minutes before I called back and said I was ready to be on the team," Neumayer said.
The Southeast outfielder, who also can play at first base, committed to North Dakota on Wednesday, about a month after she took an unofficial visit to the campus.
Grand Forks offered a slice of home.
"When I was up there I could tell it felt a lot like Lincoln, just the town and the community, and I loved the program," she said.
But more importantly was the connection made with Stevens and his coaching staff. Neumayer was drawn to the "amazing personalities" of the staff and its style of coaching.
Neumayer began talking to a North Dakota assistant in October or November and then got a chance to talk with Stevens weeks later.
I am so excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and softball career at @UNDsoftball! Big thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me through this journey. Can’t wait to be a Fighting Hawk! 💚 🤍 #UND #GoldDNA pic.twitter.com/3E4uy9Fb8S— Katelyn Neumayer (@Kat_Mae16) January 21, 2021
"Instead of a phone conversation, he wanted a FaceTime," she said. "It was just nice seeing someone face to face and understanding more about that person and what they like to do."
Neumayer played a role in helping Southeast to its most successful season in recent years. She hit .328 with 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 30 runs scored for the Knights, who finished 31-15 and reached the Class A state tournament.
Neumayer called her commitment a "dream come true." She always wanted to play Division I softball. Playing for her father, Eric, who coaches her Nebraska Gold club team, helped fuel Neumayer's hopes of playing at the next level.
"It definitely took a lot of work," Neumayer said. "I remember when I was younger, though, I didn't really want to go outside and hit with my dad, but he kept on bringing it up and wanting to go. But it seemed like as I continued to get older, I realized I started asking him more than him asking me, and it just became an everyday activity."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.