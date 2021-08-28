Key players sidelined, No. 6 Lincoln East finds other ways to step up to earn LPS Classic pool title

After taking a batted ball on the chin, Lincoln East's ace pitcher Campbell Petrick sat out the rest of the day.
Freshman shortstop Berkley Hatten, who has made an immediate impact, too, was limited to one inning of play.
And yet, the Lincoln East softball team didn't let those setbacks — and a big Omaha Burke rally — deter it.
The Class A No. 6 Spartans went 3-0 and earned a pool championship at the LPS Softball Classic at Doris Bair Complex. East (9-3), which has won seven straight games, defeated Waverly (6-1), Elkhorn North (11-1) and Omaha Burke (9-7).
"Not a soul on that field made any excuses for anything that happened," East coach Lance Kingery said.
With Petrick out, the Spartans turned to pitchers Jordan Bussey and Abby Pinkelman. Sydney McReynolds picked up the innings at shortstop and Hannah Warnke, in her first varsity season, made a key diving catch in right field.
"Everybody just really stepped up and made plays," Kingery said.
East earned a pool title by avenging last weekend's 5-4 loss to Burke. Morgan Adams and Kyndal Colon each homered to help East jump to a 9-2 lead after five innings.
But the Bulldogs scored five runs in the sixth to pull to within two. East was able to close the door though.
"The adversity was really good for us, to see that kind of adversity again and not panic this time and make the play to hold on to that game," Kingery said.
East was one of six teams to earn pool titles Saturday.
Class A No. 5 Gretna beat No. 4 North Platte 12-4 to capture a pool title.
Hastings, ranked No. 2 in Class B, also finished 3-0 Saturday. The Tigers defeated Norfolk (4-2), Class C No. 2 Malcolm (4-2) before topping Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest (6-1) behind a strong pitching performance from Peytin Hudson and Faith Molina.
Those two limited a strong Silver Hawk lineup to five hits.
"For our pitching staff to come through and have a good day was really nice to see," Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. "Peytin spots up a ball really well, and just hitting location with different speeds can throw a lot of teams off.
"Faith can just come in and shut teams down. We tried to limit her innings today so that she was kind of fresh for that game."
Hastings' Kaelan Schultz continued her torrid season with a home run against Southwest.
The Tigers are off to an 8-0 start.
