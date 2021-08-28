Key players sidelined, No. 6 Lincoln East finds other ways to step up to earn LPS Classic pool title

"The adversity was really good for us, to see that kind of adversity again and not panic this time and make the play to hold on to that game," Kingery said.

East was one of six teams to earn pool titles Saturday.

Class A No. 5 Gretna beat No. 4 North Platte 12-4 to capture a pool title.

Hastings, ranked No. 2 in Class B, also finished 3-0 Saturday. The Tigers defeated Norfolk (4-2), Class C No. 2 Malcolm (4-2) before topping Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest (6-1) behind a strong pitching performance from Peytin Hudson and Faith Molina.

Those two limited a strong Silver Hawk lineup to five hits.

"For our pitching staff to come through and have a good day was really nice to see," Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. "Peytin spots up a ball really well, and just hitting location with different speeds can throw a lot of teams off.

"Faith can just come in and shut teams down. We tried to limit her innings today so that she was kind of fresh for that game."

Hastings' Kaelan Schultz continued her torrid season with a home run against Southwest.

The Tigers are off to an 8-0 start.

