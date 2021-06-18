 Skip to main content
Jordyn Bahl named Nebraska Gatorade softball player of the year
  Updated
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North, 8.22

Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl (left) gets a glove bump from teammate Kaylee Wagner after pitching a perfect game against Millard North in the championship game of the Bellevue East Invitational on Aug. 22.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordyn Bahl was named Gatorade Nebraska softball player of the year Friday.

Bahl, a four-time first-team Super-State pitcher who set numerous school records, turned in another dominating season in 2020: 0.095 earned-run average, 29-0 record and 338 strikeouts in 149 innings.

Oh, and a third Class A state title.

The Gatorade award also accounts for excellence outside of sports. Bahl, who carried a weighted 4.37 grade-point average, has volunteered with Open Door Mission, a food bank, the Salvation Army and a softball program for physically challenged children.

Bahl will soon begin her college softball career at Oklahoma.

