Jordyn Bahl named Nebraska Gatorade softball player of the year

Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordyn Bahl was named Gatorade Nebraska softball player of the year Friday.
Bahl, a four-time first-team Super-State pitcher who set numerous school records, turned in another dominating season in 2020: 0.095 earned-run average, 29-0 record and 338 strikeouts in 149 innings.
Oh, and a third Class A state title.
The Gatorade award also accounts for excellence outside of sports. Bahl, who carried a weighted 4.37 grade-point average, has volunteered with Open Door Mission, a food bank, the Salvation Army and a softball program for physically challenged children.
Bahl will soon begin her college softball career at Oklahoma.