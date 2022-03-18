Jamie Reed hired as next Pius X softball coach

Jamie Reed was named the new varsity softball coach at Lincoln Pius X, the school announced Friday.

Reed has deep roots in the Thunderbolt program. She is a Pius X graduate and she served as an assistant coach for nine years before Friday's promotion.

Now she'll be running her own program.

"I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next head softball coach at Pius X," Reed said in a statement. "This softball program has played a vital role in my development as an athlete and a coach."

Reed takes over for Christy Kruger, who stepped down last fall. Kruger served as Pius X's head coach for seven years.

