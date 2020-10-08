'It's surreal::' Behind big bats, East rallies with eight runs in the seventh to stun Millard South for A-5 crown

Lincoln East softball coach Lance Kingery is a Boston Red Sox fan.
And like most Red Sox fans, he has an affinity for the 2004 team, which rallied from down three games to one to beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS en route to a World Series championship.
But, boy, do his Spartans have a comeback story of their own to tell.
Starting with Morgan Adams' two-run homer to right and ending with Zoie Armstrong's walk-off hit off the fence in left, No. 3 Lincoln East scored eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Millard South 14-13 in the A-5 district final Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.
East's big rally included two homers and a pinch-hit at-bat by a freshmen player who played junior varsity a day earlier.
"To quote my favorite Red Sox team, we've got a lot of characters, but we really have a lot of character, too," Kingery said moments after the Spartans punched their ticket to the state tournament. "And I think in that last run, it was all about character and just continuing to believe in everything we've worked on all year, which is just quality at-bats.
"You hit the ball hard, and good things happen."
Good things happen when Adams is at the plate. With her team down 13-6, the junior leadoff hitter blasted a two-run shot. When she touched home plate, she turned and said, "We're not done yet! We're still in this!"
Senior Whitnee Curry added a two-run homer, Madison Adams drew a bases-loaded walk, Morgan Adams drew a bases-loaded walk and East tied the game on a two-out error. Then Armstrong delivered her third hit of the game, setting off a euphoric celebration.
"I was just looking for a pitch to hit," said Armstrong, a senior. "We want to go to state so bad, so I was like, 'I'm going to do this.'"
Kingery said Madison Adams had about seven at-bats during the season. But the freshman hit four consecutive home runs in a junior varsity tournament a day earlier, so Kingery inserted her in the game in the seventh and told her swing out of her shoes. A walk proved to be effective, too.
Had Millard South (15-18) won, the Patriots and Spartans would have played again, and Kingery admits, late in the game he was thinking about pitching-catcher combinations and a lineup for the second game.
"We treaded water for about five innings where just we played not to lose," Kingery said. "And I think we get to that last inning and at that point in time, not to lose doesn't have any merit anymore. Now it's either down to put the runs up or get ready to go another game. I think our whole mentality changed on that."
Sydney Walz went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, which lifted East to a 5-0 lead. But Millard South scored the next 13 runs.
The Spartans (32-9), who had 16 hits, have a deep lineup and have been known for big innings this season. None were bigger than Thursday's.
"We knew we could score a lot in an inning but we did not expect that at all," Morgan Adams said. "It's surreal. I still don't feel it yet.
"I think it says a lot about our character. If we play like that at state, it's going to be hard to beat us and I think we needed to prove to ourselves, that no matter what we can do that."
