'It's surreal::' Behind big bats, East rallies with eight runs in the seventh to stun Millard South for A-5 crown

Senior Whitnee Curry added a two-run homer, Madison Adams drew a bases-loaded walk, Morgan Adams drew a bases-loaded walk and East tied the game on a two-out error. Then Armstrong delivered her third hit of the game, setting off a euphoric celebration.

"I was just looking for a pitch to hit," said Armstrong, a senior. "We want to go to state so bad, so I was like, 'I'm going to do this.'"

Kingery said Madison Adams had about seven at-bats during the season. But the freshman hit four consecutive home runs in a junior varsity tournament a day earlier, so Kingery inserted her in the game in the seventh and told her swing out of her shoes. A walk proved to be effective, too.

Had Millard South (15-18) won, the Patriots and Spartans would have played again, and Kingery admits, late in the game he was thinking about pitching-catcher combinations and a lineup for the second game.

"We treaded water for about five innings where just we played not to lose," Kingery said. "And I think we get to that last inning and at that point in time, not to lose doesn't have any merit anymore. Now it's either down to put the runs up or get ready to go another game. I think our whole mentality changed on that."