'It's been a sweet ride for sure': After putting Crete softball on the map, Carr stepping down as coach

"Crete for 15 years has blessed me with the best of the best," said Carr, who started out as an assistant softball coach before serving as head coach for 10-plus seasons. "It took me from a young adult that thought he had a lot of answers but not very many experiences, but gave me tons of experiences that have led to a lot of questions that I've had about what kind of leader and coach I wanted to be.

"It's all because of the people (in Crete)."

When Carr took over the Crete softball program, he wanted to build more interest in the sport from the ground level. So he organized a youth camp, sending out flyers and getting the word out to schools.

"I think we had five kids," Carr said.

Some perks were added. Free hitting lessons in the mornings. Free shirts for the campers. The camps got larger, and some of the community's top athletes started to take an interest in softball. The next year, there were 10-15 kids at camp. Then around 20. Around 60-70 kids have been attending the youth camps in recent years.

Carr credits parents, school leaders and other coaches, including assistant Alan Moore, in helping make Crete softball stronger.