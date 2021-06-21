'It's a big deal': Jordyn Bahl is the Gatorade national softball player of the year

"It's got to be the most overall dominating season by any Nebraska high school player ever," Monarchs coach Todd Peterson told the Journal Star at the time.

She followed that with a 29-0 record in the circle, a .581 batting average and a 0.095 ERA in leading the Monarchs to their third Class A state title in the past four years.

She was named Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year last week, entering a pool of consideration with all of the other state winners from across the country.

Turns out, those numbers stand tall on a national stage, too.

Petersen summed up Bahl's career to the Journal Star last October: “When you look at where she’s at right now, she’s the greatest pitcher ever, this season I think she’s the greatest hitter, I think she’s the greatest fielder and I think she’s the greatest baserunner in this state right at this point.”

Bahl learned the news Monday afternoon at the Papillion-La Vista gym. Surrounded by her teammates, Bahl was under the impression she was being honored for her state achievement. Then, her parents, grandparents and three brothers came around the corner of the bleachers, national trophy in tow.