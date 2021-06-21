'It's a big deal': Jordyn Bahl is the Gatorade national softball player of the year

Jordyn Bahl commanded the state's attention over the course of a four-year career at Papillion-La Vista.
Considering the way she dominated, a discussion was put on ice, reserved for the end of a career in which she often set records, just to come back the following year and set them again.
Yes, that discussion.
Is she the best softball player the state has ever seen?
With Monday came another reminder of Bahl's incredible production on the field. It also shined a light on the lesser-known Bahl, the off-the-field version that includes a 4.37 grade-point average and various charity work.
A surprise ceremony at the Papillion-La Vista gym presented Bahl as the Gatorade national softball player of the year, a feat accomplished only once previously by a Nebraskan (Gina Mancuso from Papillion La-Vista for volleyball in 2008-09).
"It's a big deal," Bahl said. "Just knowing how many awesome players there are across the country, even on my own team."
As a senior in 2020, Bahl took a victory lap. She had nothing left to prove. She was committed to national powerhouse Oklahoma and was coming off a 2019 campaign that produced mind-boggling numbers both as a pitcher and hitter: A 0.15 earned-run average and 27-0 record in the circle; .581 batting average and 22 home runs at the plate.
"It's got to be the most overall dominating season by any Nebraska high school player ever," Monarchs coach Todd Peterson told the Journal Star at the time.
She followed that with a 29-0 record in the circle, a .581 batting average and a 0.095 ERA in leading the Monarchs to their third Class A state title in the past four years.
She was named Nebraska's Gatorade player of the year last week, entering a pool of consideration with all of the other state winners from across the country.
Turns out, those numbers stand tall on a national stage, too.
Petersen summed up Bahl's career to the Journal Star last October: “When you look at where she’s at right now, she’s the greatest pitcher ever, this season I think she’s the greatest hitter, I think she’s the greatest fielder and I think she’s the greatest baserunner in this state right at this point.”
Bahl learned the news Monday afternoon at the Papillion-La Vista gym. Surrounded by her teammates, Bahl was under the impression she was being honored for her state achievement. Then, her parents, grandparents and three brothers came around the corner of the bleachers, national trophy in tow.
Bahl, known for her stoic, competitive nature, was caught slightly off-guard. A scene that blended surprise and joy played out. Hugs followed. The works.
"This sport has taken me to places I never even dreamed of," Bahl said. "I fell in love with the game when I was a little girl watching my older brothers play baseball; I wanted to play softball. I just fell in love with it."
This is the kind of award that amps up the spotlight following Bahl's next step.
Naturally, her focus is the next generation of players, mindful of memories from her own childhood. She got her start in softball by watching her brothers play baseball.
"I just want to make sure I am putting forward a good image and really portraying an image I want to portray," Bahl said. "I just want little girls, especially from Nebraska and from the Midwest, to see that just because you are from the Midwest and not a huge softball state, you are not confined to anything."
"Your hard work and your dreams can still take you as far as you want."