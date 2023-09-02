Tradition-rich Class B softball programs battled it out at the Norris Triangular on Saturday in Firth.

No. 6-ranked Hastings showed its muscle with an 8-4 win over 2022 runner-up Elkhorn and an 11-1 victory against a young, promising Norris team. The three teams have combined for 39 state tournament appearances — each of them is on a different path back to state glory.

“We knew, not just as a softball program, but joining the Eastern Midlands Conference, there was going to be some really, really strong teams,” Hastings head coach Blake Marquardt said. “Obviously, our goal was to go 2-0, but also to compete in both of them, and I thought they did just that.”

The two-time state runner-up Tigers overcame a 3-0 deficit to Elkhorn in the third inning, sending 13 batters to the plate to take a 7-3 lead.

Brooke Ochsner combined for four hits and three RBIs in the two games for the Tigers and pitched a five-hit victory over Norris.

The Tigers (6-1) lone senior, Emma Landgren, added a home run and three combined RBIs.

“We had a tough loss Thursday to Elkhorn North. We were up by two in extras and gave up three in the bottom of the eighth,” Marquardt said. “They really competed today, and it started in the circle. We played great defense, and the dugout made sure we stayed up all game.”

Elkhorn, which has appeared 19 times in the state tournament with six state titles, added an 11-4 victory over Norris in the opener. Norris cut a 5-1 gap to 5-4 after three innings, but a five-run fifth helped the Antlers pull away.

Senior Mya Larsen had five hits, four RBIs and two doubles combined in the Antlers' two contests, while Karlie Villwok had five hits, four RBIs and a triple in Elkhorn's split.

Norris (2-5) finished 2022 16-12 in the regular season and a district runner-up, and took No. 2 Seward to the brink Thursday in an 8-7 loss.

Titan head coach Kyle McMurray believes the Titans can get back to where they left off a season ago.

“The outcome isn't what we wanted, but these are the type of games we want,” McMurray said. “Iron sharpens iron. We want to play good teams week in and week out. We have a very inexperienced team. There are not a lot of kids that played softball for us last year at the varsity level. We need this. It's not going to help us to go out and play teams we know we are better than and just beat them up. We need to play teams like this if we have the expectations we do at Norris with the softball program.”

Hailey McMurray finished with a double, a home run and two RBIs against Elkhorn, while Kalli Grummert led Norris with two hits and a double against Hastings.

Photos: Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X battle in a city matchup