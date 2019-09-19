OMAHA -- As she has all season, Hannah Camenzind set the tone. Camenzind's teammates behind her in the lineup followed her lead.
Led by a powerful and dynamic top of the lineup, top-ranked Omaha Skutt outlasted No. 2 Beatrice 12-7 on Thursday night at Omaha Skutt High School in a Class B and River Cities Conference showdown.
Skutt finished with 14 hits and nine of those came from hitters one through five. Camenzind, a sophomore, went 4-for-4 with a homer and four runs scored.
“She’s just been getting on and her sister (twin Lauren) has been hitting her in,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said of the two hitters -- both receiving a lot of Division I attention -- atop his lineup card.
Ruby Meylan, another high-end Division I prospect, has been producing from the three-hole, and the SkyHawks (14-2) got back-to-back homers from juniors Sophie Hoffmann and Grace Newcomer on Thursday. Anna Newcomer, who bats fifth, had four RBIs.
“It’s good because if the top gets off, you just can’t walk the top to get to the others,” Engelkamp said. “We spend a lot of time on hitting and they’ve been swinging really confident this year.”
That confidence showed Thursday, but the Lady Orange (18-3) didn’t go away easily.
The SkyHawks, who built leads of 3-1, 6-2, 10-3 and 12-5, threatened to run-rule the Lady Orange, but Beatrice kept fighting back.
Beatrice, trailing 12-5, loaded the bases in the sixth and Skutt intentionally walked one of the state’s top hitters in Addison Barnard, which made it 12-6.
Meylan, who started the game and exited after the fifth inning, reentered the game, and got the final six outs.
Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said his team allowed a lot of runs on mistakes. Skutt took advantage of three Beatrice errors in a four-run fourth.
“We just lost focus a little bit,” Lytle said. “We had opportunities to make plays. They’re 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids and we kind of got a little lethargic and lost our focus there.”
This was the first meeting of the season between Skutt and Beatrice, and it's probable that they'll see each other again. They played each other five times last year, including twice at state.
So the chess match will continue.
“We know we’re a good team,” Lytle said. “Our girls, they know how they played tonight. They also know if they come out and take care of their business it gives them a chance to beat anybody in the state. They’re a confident group and they’re not going to sit back on their heels. This is something that they’ll work hard from.
“I love this matchup with Skutt. I love playing them. They’re a good team and it’s fun.”
Both teams have strong pitching and both teams can hit. Engelkamp sees any more future clashes coming down to one aspect.
“I think we built some confidence, but we also know they just missed a couple big shots,” he said. “They hit a lot of foul balls that could have been big shots, too. It’s going to be a battle and coming down to who plays the best defense.”
Senior Hannah Lytle had three RBIs for Beatrice.