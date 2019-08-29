SEWARD -- With Izzy Eltze, Leah Jurgens and Morgan Maly starting things off, the top of Crete’s lineup is as tough as they come in Class B.
On Thursday, the bottom of Crete’s lineup showed it can be just as effective in No. 4 Cardinals’ 12-1 five-inning win against No. 6 Seward at Plum Creek Park.
Jayda Weyand, Jeny Cardona and Marli Stones each reached base to start the top of the second inning, and that turned the lineup over to Eltze, who on the first pitch smoked a grand slam to right-center field.
“It was my pitch,” said Eltze, who added two triples and finished with six RBIs.
Jurgens followed with a solo shot to give Crete a 5-1 lead, and the Cardinals didn’t let up.
“Our kids were just disciplined and when they swing, they just didn’t miss,” Crete coach Shawn Carr said. “Softball and baseball are funny games. Sometimes you get one hit, you get momentum, and boom.”
Cassidy Skillet also added a home run for Crete, which finished with nine hits.
Eltze, an Omaha recruit, showed off her power and speed. What looked to be a fifth-inning single quickly turned into a stand-up triple.
“There’s a reason she’s going D-I and Morgan Maly … murderers' row one through five for them,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “They’re a gauntlet to get through.”
Thursday’s win capped an impressive week for the Cardinals (5-0), who defeated No. 7 Norris 5-0 on Tuesday. Junior Lexi Mach threw a one-hitter against the Titans, and she was back at it Thursday, holding the Bluejays to five hits, including three over the final four frames.
Carr said Mach exceeded his expectations during her sophomore season, her first season as the team's starting pitcher. Her improvement, coupled with the offensive firepower, has Crete thinking big this year.
“This year she worked her tail off to develop a couple more pitches to keep people honest and the first third of our season here it’s been great,” Carr said. “And she’s giving our infield opportunities to make plays. We’ve got kids that play good defense behind her and that’s just a winning combination.”
Seward (4-2), which got two hits from Claire Karel, will look to bounce back this weekend in the Seward Invitational. The Bluejays also will likely see their Central Conference rivals down the road.
“To know that we can play with them (Crete), I think that’s a big hurdle for us right now,” Eber said. “That self-confidence of, ‘Hey, we belong.’ I think once we get to that, no one’s going to hand us anything. We need to go out and take what we want and that’s the kind of the big lesson. Just because we show up doesn’t mean we’re going to win.”