Iburg, Harrel hit 4 homers to lead Pius X past Southwest: 'It's fueling our offense'

Like many teams, the Lincoln Pius X softball squad is seeking consistency as the season reaches the halfway point. Sara Iburg and Mackenzie Harrel gave the Thunderbolts a big lift Thursday.

The duo combined for four home runs and all 11 RBIs of an 11-8 win against Lincoln Southwest to kick off a doubleheader between Class A ratings contenders at Doris Bair Complex.

Both the Bolts and Silver Hawks have been in the top 10 this season.

Harrel broke the Bolts' single-season home run record with her 12th blast of the season early in the game and then added to it in the fifth inning when she hit a go-ahead three-run home run.

“We know they are going to be a tough out, whether they hit it over the fence or they hit a line drive right at an outfielder,” Pius X coach Jamie Reed said. “We know they are going to be a tough out and I think that shows the other girls, and carries over to the other girls as they have that strong at-bat and then just passing the bat down. It's fueling our offense knowing they are such a tough out.”

After Harrel gave the Bolts the lead with her 13th blast of the season, Iburg added to the fun with a grand slam — her second home run of the game. Iburg finished with six RBIs and Harrel five.

But even as consistent as the Bolts' top two hitters have been, Reed was just happy to see the production.

“I'm not surprised, to say the least,” Reed said. “I see them in the cages hitting the ball hard. They just looked like they were all confident today. They knew they were going to be a tough out or hit the ball over the fence.

“I'm proud of them, especially Kenzi breaking our home run record at Pius X. She's definitely one of our hardest workers offensively and it was a cool moment to see her break that record.”

It was not just the Thunderbolt duo that had an offensive performance in Game 1 as Silver Hawks senior Taylor Korecky recorded two triples, a home run and four RBIs to lead Lincoln Southwest.

Pius X is still looking for consistency all over the field and senior Molly Chapman has provided that with vocal leadership.

“We have a motto this year of 'Mudita' which means you're celebrating someone else's success,” Reed said. “She's embarrassed about that. If she goes 0-for-3 or 3-for-3, it doesn't matter, she's always going to have that positive energy. She's always going to be the one the younger girls look to, to know we are still in a game. That positivity is huge and that energy.

“The stats don't matter in the end. I'd rather have that player that is going to bring the team together. When her day comes it's going to be huge, too.”

Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 1: Taylor Korecky tripled and drove in two runs and Taylor Coleman added a home run and four RBIs to lead Southwest to victory in Game 2 over Lincoln Pius X. Korecky totaled three triples, a home run and six RBIs for the Silver Hawks in the doubleheader against the Bolts. Coleman picked up the victory for LSW, striking out nine and scattering just two hits over five innings of work.