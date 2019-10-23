It's never too late to have a parade.
The town of Fairbury had one around 10 p.m. Friday night. That's when the Class C state champion Jeffs softball team arrive home from Hastings, and waiting for it was a police escort.
It's part of the beauty with high school sports.
Coaches and players put in a ton of work in the offseason and during a season. A select few win a state championship. The celebration doesn't stop after a trophy is hoisted.
For Fairbury, which won the school's first state softball title, the thrill ride continued well past Friday's escort into town.
"I don't think it still has even set in yet," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "I drive by and I see things and I'm like, 'State champions.' That's just something you watch other teams get. It's crazy."
6:42 p.m. Friday
A sigh of relief and kickstart to the celebration comes when Jordan Tracy, who made a big catch earlier, catches the final out of the game. No. 1 Fairbury edges No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6-5. The team gets their medals and take photos. Many fans from Fairbury are there, too.
The state champion announcement is made at Fairbury's home football game. The Jeffs beat Sandy Creek 21-7.
Around 10 p.m. Friday
Firetrucks, police cars and sheriff vehicles help escort the Jeffs' three vans into town. The convoy drives around down as people line the streets. More people are lined along the school entrance when the team arrives.
Some of the trucks had to attend to a fire call prior to the team getting back to town.
"They said, 'If we're not there, sit and wait for us, we will be there shorty,'" Biehl said. "It all worked out. They blared their sirens all the way through town, so that was pretty neat.
"The streets were just lined with people."
When you win a State Championship, this is the way to be brought into town. So Proud! #JeffPride. pic.twitter.com/BBB4ahAD0Z— David Davis (@DavidDavis2003) October 19, 2019
Sunday
The entire team is invited by 10/11 Sports to Lincoln to tape a segment for Sunday night's newscast. And, oh, yeah, the Jeffs bring the trophy.
Making the most of the trip, the Jeffs also have one more team meal together, hitting Red Robin before going home.
GO TIME!!! They say we will be on at 10pm tonight, set those DVRs. pic.twitter.com/8STHi4UgQF— Lady Jeff Softball (@JeffsSoftball) October 20, 2019
Monday morning
Another parade, and this time through the school hallways. The girls, with trophy in hand, are greeted by students, faculty and administrators.
Biehl said the team was planning to visit two elementary schools in town later in the week.
State Champ parade walk for the Softball team!! @JeffsSoftball pic.twitter.com/YHkAxrUvbq— Tori Ackman (@tori_ackman) October 21, 2019
Community support
The local Orscheln Farm and Home honored the state champions with a sign shoutout. A local car dealership did the same thing.
"You get stuff like that, and that's definitely one of the pros of living in a small town is that attention," Biehl said.
Biehl has, multiple times this season, pointed to the amount of work her team put into the offseason, and how much the players' love for the game fueled a state title run.
Five seniors — Jaelle Johnson, Raven DeFrain, Cora DeBoer, Claire Shumard and Jillian Caroon — got to finish their prep softball careers on top of Class C. As for the underclassmen, they're hungry for a chance to repeat, Biehl said.
"You've got to put in the work," she said. "(Assistant coach Tony Biehl, Taylor's husband) said it best, champions are made when champions are not seen. We've been telling them that. Now they understand all of the batting sessions and all the time spent in the batting cages in the offseason. This is what it has led to."
It led to a state title. And some onion rings at Red Robin.