How city softball teams fared on the opening day of Class A districts

Two city teams were eliminated from Class A district tournament play Wednesday, leaving five teams from Lincoln in contention for a district title.

The action resumes Thursday.

A-1 at Gretna: Lincoln North Star fought off elimination twice, defeating Omaha South 13-1 and Lincoln High 8-0 after dropping its opener to Omaha Westside 3-0. Dempsey Whitmore had three hits combined in the Gators' two wins.

The Links lost to Gretna 12-1 before being eliminated by North Star. Lyrik Harris had an RBI double in the loss to the Dragons.

A-2 at Omaha Marian: Lincoln Pius X is still alive after losing a 4-2, hard-fought opener to North Platte. The Bolts responded with wins against Omaha North (12-0) and Lincoln Southeast (8-2).

Jerzey Wiechman threw a complete game for Pius X in its elimination game win against Southeast, which lost to Omaha Marian 8-0 earlier. Mackenzi Harrel homered for the Bolts.

A-6 at Millard South: Lincoln Southwest cruised to a 13-1 win against Lincoln Northeast, but Millard South's Amari Laing's walk-off home run sunk the Silver Hawks 4-3 in the winner's bracket game.

Mackenzie Mlnarik hit two home runs, and Taylor Korecky added another long ball for Southwest in its win against Northeast, which beat Omaha Central 12-4 to avoid elimination.

The Rockets and Silver Hawks will play again Thursday at 10 a.m. — the winner will have to beat Millard South twice for the district crown.