PREP SOFTBALL

How area teams fared in Classes B and C district finals

Classes B and C settled several district finals around the state Friday. Here's some of the highlights from the matchups, which are best-of-three series.

B-1: Wahoo rolled, defeating McCook by scores of 10-0 and 11-0 to punch a state tournament ticket. In both games, the Warriors started fast, scoring five runs in the first inning of Game 1 and eight runs to open Game 2.

Ava Lausterer and Autumn Iversen both homered in the first game, and Iversen added a second one later in the afternoon.

B-2: After rolling to a 10-0 win in the first game, Blair had to use a late rally to fend off Crete in the decisive game. Leading 3-2 in the seventh, Joslyn Policky hit a two-run home run to give the Bears enough cushion.

B-6: Seward and Hastings traded blows in a high-powered fifth inning, with the Bluejays' six runs helping them to a 9-8 win in Game 1. In the second game, Seward ran away with an 8-3 victory.

People are also reading…

McKenna Sides hit a home run for Seward, which also got strong hitting displays from Dalaney Anderson, Lovely Hibbert and Ava Krahulik.

C-3: Bishop Neumann rolled to wins of 12-4 and 8-0 against Chadron. Jill Johnson accounted for two of the Cavaliers' four homers Friday — Avery Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen had the others.

Bishop Neumann got two sparkling pitching efforts from Addison Sylliaasen and Lainey Weist.

District winners: Wahoo (B-1), Blair (B-2), Northwest (B-3), Seward (B-6), Elkhorn (B-8), Hastings SC (C-1), Yutan/Mead (C-2), Bishop Neumann (C-3), Central City (C-4), Malcolm (C-5), NEN (C-6).

The rest of the districts will be played Saturday.

