How area teams fared in Classes B and C district finals

Classes B and C settled several district finals around the state Friday. Here's some of the highlights from the matchups, which are best-of-three series.
B-1: Wahoo rolled, defeating McCook by scores of 10-0 and 11-0 to punch a state tournament ticket. In both games, the Warriors started fast, scoring five runs in the first inning of Game 1 and eight runs to open Game 2.
Ava Lausterer and Autumn Iversen both homered in the first game, and Iversen added a second one later in the afternoon.
B-2: After rolling to a 10-0 win in the first game, Blair had to use a late rally to fend off Crete in the decisive game. Leading 3-2 in the seventh, Joslyn Policky hit a two-run home run to give the Bears enough cushion.
B-6: Seward and Hastings traded blows in a high-powered fifth inning, with the Bluejays' six runs helping them to a 9-8 win in Game 1. In the second game, Seward ran away with an 8-3 victory.