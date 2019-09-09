{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East at Millard West

Millard South 16, Lincoln Pius X 7

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan

Beatrice 3, Northwest 2

DC West/Concordia at Bellevue West

DC West/Concordia vs Omaha Bryan

Elkhorn 8, Elkhorn South 0

Hastings 10, Beatrice 6

Hastings at Northwest

Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at West Point-Beemer

North Bend Central 9, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 0

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Omaha Marian 14, Omaha Westside 1

Wilber-Clatonia at Conestoga

Southern Valley/Alma at Minden

West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central

HIGHLIGHTS

Millard South 16, Lincoln Pius X 7: Pius X's Moriah Baxter hit a home run and finished with four RBIs in the loss. Kate Gutschenritter added two RBIs and a home run in the effort. Damaris Cuevas finished with five RBIs for Millard South, including a grand slam.

Beatrice 3, Northwest 2: Addison Barnard hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs to lead Beatrice. She also struck out 14 batters. Left fielder Morgan Mahoney threw out a Northwest base runner at home to end the game.

Hastings 10, Beatrice 6: Hastings rallied with four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Ellie McCoy and Sammy Schmidt each doubled and homered for the Tigers. Tavia Hausman had three hits for the Lady Orange.

