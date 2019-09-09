Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East at Millard West
Millard South 16, Lincoln Pius X 7
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
Beatrice 3, Northwest 2
DC West/Concordia at Bellevue West
DC West/Concordia vs Omaha Bryan
Elkhorn 8, Elkhorn South 0
Hastings 10, Beatrice 6
Hastings at Northwest
Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay at West Point-Beemer
North Bend Central 9, Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 0
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Omaha Marian 14, Omaha Westside 1
Wilber-Clatonia at Conestoga
Southern Valley/Alma at Minden
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central
HIGHLIGHTS
Millard South 16, Lincoln Pius X 7: Pius X's Moriah Baxter hit a home run and finished with four RBIs in the loss. Kate Gutschenritter added two RBIs and a home run in the effort. Damaris Cuevas finished with five RBIs for Millard South, including a grand slam.
Beatrice 3, Northwest 2: Addison Barnard hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs to lead Beatrice. She also struck out 14 batters. Left fielder Morgan Mahoney threw out a Northwest base runner at home to end the game.
Hastings 10, Beatrice 6: Hastings rallied with four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Ellie McCoy and Sammy Schmidt each doubled and homered for the Tigers. Tavia Hausman had three hits for the Lady Orange.