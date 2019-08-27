Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 15, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Northeast 6-5, Columbus 5-8
Lincoln Southeast 6-4, Lincoln East 0-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 17, Lexington 1
Alliance at Chadron
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Platteview 8
Bennington 12, Omaha Westside 4
Bishop Neumann 10, Aquinas 9
Blue Hill at Chase County
Blue Hill at Southern Valley/Alma
Chase County at Southern Valley/Alma
Central City 11, Polk County 0
Conestoga at Omaha Mercy
Conestoga at Plattsmouth
Cozad at Holdrege
Crete 5, Norris 0
Elkhorn 11, Waverly 1
Elkhorn South 8, Bellevue West 0
Fairbury 15, Fillmore Central/EM 4
Fort Calhoun at Cass County Central
Grand Island CC 16, Ord 8
Guardian Angels CC 12, South Sioux City 0
Hastings 10-2, Grand Island 2-13
Highway 91 21, Pierce 5
Kearney Catholic 12, CCV 11
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10, Twin River 9
Milford 8, Syracuse 0
Millard North at Gretna 10, Millard North 0
Millard South 9, Bellevue East 7
Millard West 13, Omaha South 0
NEN 12, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1
NEN at Twin River
North Bend Central 16, Yutan/Mead 5
Omaha Burke 16, Omaha North 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at DC West
Omaha Gross 10, Nebraska City 1
Papillion-La Vista 16, Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LV South 11, Omaha Central 2
Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy
Raymond Central 9, North Bend Central 8
Schuyler at Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay
Seward 10, York 2
Wahoo at Cass County Central
Wahoo 13, Fort Calhoun 4
Wayne 8, O'Neill 0
West Point-Beemer at Arlington
Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 6-5, Columbus 5-8: Alexa Williams hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the top of the 7th and Maddi Duncan picked up the save in the circle for the Rockets in game one. In the second game, Alexi Williams, Makenna Bonneau, Maddi Duncan and Kaylin Phillips all doubled for Northeast. Columbus' Taylor Braun hit the go-ahead triple.
Crete 5, Norris 0: Izzy Eltze went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and one RBI for the Cardinals. Crete's Lexi Mach went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, in addition to her shutout and six strikeouts on the mound.
Raymond Central 9, North Bend Central 8: Lizzie Potter went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Mustangs.
Milford 8, Syracuse 0: Callie Carraher threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Milford.
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Platteview 8: Leadoff hitter Kiara Libal hit a grand slam on a 1-1 count for Ashland-Greenwood. Libal went 2-4 with five RBIs in the win against the Trojans.