Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney at Lincoln Northeast (DH)
Millard South at Lincoln Pius X
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bishop Neumann 1
Beatrice 10, McCook 0
Beatrice 10, North Platte 1
Blue River at North Bend Central
Boone Central/Newman Grove at Highway 91
Centennial 3, Kearney Catholic 2
DC West/Concordia at Bellevue West
DC West/Concordia vs. Omaha Bryan
Fort Calhoun at Cass County Central
Hastings SC 7, Centennial 3
Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic
Malcolm at Wilber-Clatonia
Norfolk 6-x, Grand Island 0-x
Norris at McCook
Norris vs. North Platte
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Scottsbluff at Sterling (Colo.)
St. Paul at GICC
Tekamah-Herman 6, Logan View/SS 2
Wahoo at Cass County Central
Wahoo vs. Fort Calhoun
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 10, McCook 0: Addison Barnard led the Lady Orange in a big way, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs, including a grand slam. Carley Leners, Olivia Aden and Whitney Schwisow also recorded an RBI each. Beatrice starter Rylee Pangborn pitched a complete-game shutout in the six-inning win, surrendering only two hits and striking out six.
Beatrice 10, North Platte 1: Tavia Hausman hit two home runs and recorded six RBIs in a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. As a team, Beatrice went 11-for-25 at the plate. Olivia Aden and Addison Barnard each had two hits apiece.
Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bishop Neumann 1: Jaiden Twetown, Camryn Ray and Danielle Tonjes each had two RBIs apiece and the Bluejays scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the victory.