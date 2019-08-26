{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney at Lincoln Northeast (DH)

Millard South at Lincoln Pius X

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan

Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bishop Neumann 1

Beatrice 10, McCook 0

Beatrice 10, North Platte 1

Blue River at North Bend Central

Boone Central/Newman Grove at Highway 91

Centennial 3, Kearney Catholic 2

DC West/Concordia at Bellevue West

DC West/Concordia vs. Omaha Bryan

Fort Calhoun at Cass County Central

Hastings SC 7, Centennial 3

Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic

Malcolm at Wilber-Clatonia

Norfolk 6-x, Grand Island 0-x

Norris at McCook

Norris vs. North Platte

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Scottsbluff at Sterling (Colo.)

St. Paul at GICC

Tekamah-Herman 6, Logan View/SS 2

Wahoo at Cass County Central

Wahoo vs. Fort Calhoun

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 10, McCook 0: Addison Barnard led the Lady Orange in a big way, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs, including a grand slam. Carley Leners, Olivia Aden and Whitney Schwisow also recorded an RBI each. Beatrice starter Rylee Pangborn pitched a complete-game shutout in the six-inning win, surrendering only two hits and striking out six.

Beatrice 10, North Platte 1: Tavia Hausman hit two home runs and recorded six RBIs in a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. As a team, Beatrice went 11-for-25 at the plate. Olivia Aden and Addison Barnard each had two hits apiece.

Ashland-Greenwood 9, Bishop Neumann 1: Jaiden Twetown, Camryn Ray and Danielle Tonjes each had two RBIs apiece and the Bluejays scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the victory.

