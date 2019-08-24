{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

BELLEVUE EAST INVITE

Championship pool

Lincoln North Star 12, Blair 2

Papillion-La Vista 5, Elkhorn 0

1st: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln North Star

3rd: Elkhorn vs. Blair

Consolation pool

Gretna 14, Millard North 0

Lincoln East 4, Papillion-LV South 3

Elkhorn South 9, Millard West 1

OMAHA BRYAN INVITE

Omaha Burke 12, Omaha South 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Fairbury 14, York 10

Hastings SC 13, Raymond Central 1

Milford 12, Nebraska City 4

O'Neill 4, Grand Island CC 3

Platteview 22, Columbus Lakeview 6

Wayne 10, Ord 1

Wayne 10, Highway 91 0

COUGAR CLASSIC

Waverly 5, Omaha Duchense/Roncalli 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Milford 12, Nebraska City 4: Calyn Mowinkel and Callie Carraher each had three hits and Makena Stutzman homered to lead  Milford.

Waverly 5, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 1: Tara Tenopir homered and Kennedi Claycomb pitched a complete game, striking out seven for Waverly.

Hastings SC 13, Raymond Central 1: Natalie Kissinger had three hits and three RBIs and Tayelor Butler had three hits for the Hawkettes. Kissinger also struck out six in three innings.

Fairbury 14, York 10: Raven DeFrain went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Fairbury. Abbey Seevers and Jami Hoblyn homered for the Dukes.

