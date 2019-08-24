Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
BELLEVUE EAST INVITE
Championship pool
Lincoln North Star 12, Blair 2
Papillion-La Vista 5, Elkhorn 0
1st: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln North Star
3rd: Elkhorn vs. Blair
Consolation pool
Gretna 14, Millard North 0
Lincoln East 4, Papillion-LV South 3
Elkhorn South 9, Millard West 1
OMAHA BRYAN INVITE
Omaha Burke 12, Omaha South 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Fairbury 14, York 10
Hastings SC 13, Raymond Central 1
Milford 12, Nebraska City 4
O'Neill 4, Grand Island CC 3
Platteview 22, Columbus Lakeview 6
Wayne 10, Ord 1
Wayne 10, Highway 91 0
COUGAR CLASSIC
Waverly 5, Omaha Duchense/Roncalli 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Milford 12, Nebraska City 4: Calyn Mowinkel and Callie Carraher each had three hits and Makena Stutzman homered to lead Milford.
Waverly 5, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 1: Tara Tenopir homered and Kennedi Claycomb pitched a complete game, striking out seven for Waverly.
Hastings SC 13, Raymond Central 1: Natalie Kissinger had three hits and three RBIs and Tayelor Butler had three hits for the Hawkettes. Kissinger also struck out six in three innings.
Fairbury 14, York 10: Raven DeFrain went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Fairbury. Abbey Seevers and Jami Hoblyn homered for the Dukes.