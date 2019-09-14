{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

Guardian Angels CC 9, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 8

Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 2

Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 4

North Bend Central 7, South Sioux City 1

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Boone Central 0

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Twin River 4

Plattsmouth 10, North Bend Central 0

Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 0

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Aquinas 4

Omaha Gross 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4

Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 6

Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Ralston 18, Aquinas 2

1st: Omaha Gross 6, Ralston 1

COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL

Beatrice 11, Columbus 1

Beatrice 5, Elkhorn 2

Beatrice 3, Norfolk 1

Elkhorn 14, Columbus 2

Elkhorn 4, Norfolk 3

Norfolk 9, Columbus 1

COZAD INVITATIONAL

Cozad 12, Minden 0

Cozad 12, Lexington 10

Gothenburg 13, Alliance 0

Lexington 6, Fillmore Central/EM 5

FALLS CITY INVITATIONAL

Auburn 13, Conestoga 1

Auburn 7, Syracuse 4

Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 12

Falls City 12, Wilber-Clatonia 6

Freeman 8, Wilber-Clatonia 2

Freeman 4, Syracuse 1

Nebraska City 7, Auburn 6

Nebraska City 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

Southern/Diller-Odell 10, Conestoga 1

Syracuse 7, Falls City 5

7th: Wilber-Clatonia 9, Conestoga 6

5th: Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 12

3rd: Auburn 7, Syracuse 4

1st: Freeman 7, Nebraska City 3

HASTINGS INVITATIONAL

Adams Central 9, Blue Hill 1

Crete 10, Adams Central 0

Crete 15, Blue Hill 3

Crete 6, Hastings SC 0

Hastings 5, Grand Island CC 0

Hastings 9, Holdrege 0

Hastings 7, Bennington 3

Hastings SC 6, Adams Central 1

Hastings SC 9, Blue Hill 2

OMAHA MERCY INVITATIONAL

Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2

Omaha Mercy 11, Platteview 8

Wayne 5, Bishop Neumann 2

Wayne 4, Omaha Mercy 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Elkhorn 2: Beatrice's Addison Barnard pitched a six-inning no-hitter and struck out nine for Beatrice. Barnard and her sister Avery each homered for the Lady Orange, as well.

Beatrice 11, Columbus 1: Addison Barnard hit two homers and Beatrice finished with 13 hits in the win. Barnard had five RBIs.

Beatrice 3, Norfolk 1: Addison Barnard struck out eight and limited Norfolk to two hits.

Crete 6, Hastings SC 0: Leah Jurgens homered, doubled and had four RBIs and Lexi Mach pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five.

Crete 15, Blue Hill 3: Izzy Eltze hit a grand slam and Marli Stones had three hits and four RBIs to lead Crete.

Crete 10, Adams Central 0: Leah Jurgens had a triple and finished with five RBIs for Crete. Lexi Mach didn't allow a hit in the four-inning win.

Southern/Diller-Odell 10, Conestoga 1: Sami Cresse homered and had three RBIs, Claire Hookstra had four RBIs and Alice Arnold added three hits to lead Southern.

Nebraska City 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Nebraska City's Kendyl Schmitz limited Southern to two hits.

Omaha Gross 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Rosie Brokke's RBI single in the top of the sixth broke a 4-4 tie. Jaiden Tweton homered and had three RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.

Auburn 13, Conestoga 1: Macy Rieschick, Jaeleigh Heck and MaClaine Hug each had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Nebraska City 7, Auburn 6: Patricia Trica went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Nebraska City. Kylie Allen homered and had three RBIs for Auburn.

Auburn 7, Syracuse 4: Kylie Allen homered to lead Auburn. Lauren Siefken had two hits for Syracuse.

Freeman 4, Syracuse 1: Addison Dorn scattered six hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game victory. Grace Damme had two hits for Syracuse.

Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 0: Haley Hain had a hit for Raymond Central.

Syracuse 7, Falls City 5: Brooke Carlson and Grace Damme each homered for the Rockets.

Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 12: Courtney McClintock lifted Falls City with the winning RBI hit. Taylor Trauernicht and Kendrea Troxel each had three hits for Southern.

Ashland-Greenwood 10, Aquinas 4: Devin Rodgerson went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood. Isabel Coufal and Lily Plasek each had two RBIs for Aquinas.

Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6: Devin Rodgerson had two RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.

Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2: Mary Chvatal went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Macy Sabatka struck out six to lead the Cavaliers.

Wayne 5, Bishop Neumann 2: Wayne's Tori Kniesche struck out 13 and allowed only one hit.

Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 2: Anna Schroeder went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jordyn Virus had four RBIs to lead the Clippers.

Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 4: Hailey Wessel went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Jordyn Virus had three hits for the Clippers.

