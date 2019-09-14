Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Guardian Angels CC 9, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 8
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 2
Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 4
North Bend Central 7, South Sioux City 1
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Boone Central 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Twin River 4
Plattsmouth 10, North Bend Central 0
Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 0
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Aquinas 4
Omaha Gross 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4
Omaha Gross 13, Aquinas 6
Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Ralston 18, Aquinas 2
1st: Omaha Gross 6, Ralston 1
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
Beatrice 11, Columbus 1
Beatrice 5, Elkhorn 2
Beatrice 3, Norfolk 1
Elkhorn 14, Columbus 2
Elkhorn 4, Norfolk 3
Norfolk 9, Columbus 1
COZAD INVITATIONAL
Cozad 12, Minden 0
Cozad 12, Lexington 10
Gothenburg 13, Alliance 0
Lexington 6, Fillmore Central/EM 5
FALLS CITY INVITATIONAL
Auburn 13, Conestoga 1
Auburn 7, Syracuse 4
Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 12
Falls City 12, Wilber-Clatonia 6
Freeman 8, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Freeman 4, Syracuse 1
Nebraska City 7, Auburn 6
Nebraska City 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Southern/Diller-Odell 10, Conestoga 1
Syracuse 7, Falls City 5
7th: Wilber-Clatonia 9, Conestoga 6
You have free articles remaining.
5th: Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 12
3rd: Auburn 7, Syracuse 4
1st: Freeman 7, Nebraska City 3
HASTINGS INVITATIONAL
Adams Central 9, Blue Hill 1
Crete 10, Adams Central 0
Crete 15, Blue Hill 3
Crete 6, Hastings SC 0
Hastings 5, Grand Island CC 0
Hastings 9, Holdrege 0
Hastings 7, Bennington 3
Hastings SC 6, Adams Central 1
Hastings SC 9, Blue Hill 2
OMAHA MERCY INVITATIONAL
Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2
Omaha Mercy 11, Platteview 8
Wayne 5, Bishop Neumann 2
Wayne 4, Omaha Mercy 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 5, Elkhorn 2: Beatrice's Addison Barnard pitched a six-inning no-hitter and struck out nine for Beatrice. Barnard and her sister Avery each homered for the Lady Orange, as well.
Beatrice 11, Columbus 1: Addison Barnard hit two homers and Beatrice finished with 13 hits in the win. Barnard had five RBIs.
Beatrice 3, Norfolk 1: Addison Barnard struck out eight and limited Norfolk to two hits.
Crete 6, Hastings SC 0: Leah Jurgens homered, doubled and had four RBIs and Lexi Mach pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five.
Crete 15, Blue Hill 3: Izzy Eltze hit a grand slam and Marli Stones had three hits and four RBIs to lead Crete.
Crete 10, Adams Central 0: Leah Jurgens had a triple and finished with five RBIs for Crete. Lexi Mach didn't allow a hit in the four-inning win.
Southern/Diller-Odell 10, Conestoga 1: Sami Cresse homered and had three RBIs, Claire Hookstra had four RBIs and Alice Arnold added three hits to lead Southern.
Nebraska City 9, Southern/Diller-Odell 1: Nebraska City's Kendyl Schmitz limited Southern to two hits.
Omaha Gross 5, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Rosie Brokke's RBI single in the top of the sixth broke a 4-4 tie. Jaiden Tweton homered and had three RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.
Auburn 13, Conestoga 1: Macy Rieschick, Jaeleigh Heck and MaClaine Hug each had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska City 7, Auburn 6: Patricia Trica went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Nebraska City. Kylie Allen homered and had three RBIs for Auburn.
Auburn 7, Syracuse 4: Kylie Allen homered to lead Auburn. Lauren Siefken had two hits for Syracuse.
Freeman 4, Syracuse 1: Addison Dorn scattered six hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game victory. Grace Damme had two hits for Syracuse.
Tekamah-Herman 12, Raymond Central 0: Haley Hain had a hit for Raymond Central.
Syracuse 7, Falls City 5: Brooke Carlson and Grace Damme each homered for the Rockets.
Falls City 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 12: Courtney McClintock lifted Falls City with the winning RBI hit. Taylor Trauernicht and Kendrea Troxel each had three hits for Southern.
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Aquinas 4: Devin Rodgerson went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood. Isabel Coufal and Lily Plasek each had two RBIs for Aquinas.
Ralston 10, Ashland-Greenwood 6: Devin Rodgerson had two RBIs for Ashland-Greenwood.
Bishop Neumann 8, Platteview 2: Mary Chvatal went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Macy Sabatka struck out six to lead the Cavaliers.
Wayne 5, Bishop Neumann 2: Wayne's Tori Kniesche struck out 13 and allowed only one hit.
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 2: Anna Schroeder went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jordyn Virus had four RBIs to lead the Clippers.
Malcolm 11, Tekamah-Herman 4: Hailey Wessel went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Jordyn Virus had three hits for the Clippers.